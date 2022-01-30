Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

OGC Nice face the stern test of going up against Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the next round of the Coupe de France on Monday.

The French champions are currently on a blistering eight-game unbeaten run against the visitors and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Paris Saint-Germain made it two wins from two last Sunday as they saw off Stade Reims 4-0 on home turf.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are now unbeaten in each of their last 11-games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and four draws in that time.

PSG have now turned their attention to the French Cup where they have enjoyed a superb start, claiming two wins from two, while scoring seven goals and conceding nine.

Nice, on the other hand, continued their blistering form as they claimed a 2-0 win over Nice last time out.

They have now won each of their last seven games on the bounce, scoring 12 goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

While Nice will look to keep this fine form going, standing in their way is a PSG side they have failed to defeat in their last eight attempts, losing six and claiming two draws.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice Head-To-Head

With 19 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Paris Saint-Germain boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Nice have picked up 10 wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

Paris Saint-Germain Form Guide: D-W-D-W-W

Nice Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice Team News

Paris Saint-Germain

Danilo Pereira and Layvin Kurzawa have been ruled out after both testing positive for COVID-19, while Georginio Wijnaldum and Neymar are both recuperating from injuries. Abdou Diallo, Achraf Hakimi, and Idrissa Gueye are on international duty at the ongoing AFCON.

Injured: Georginio Wijnaldum, Neymar

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Abdou Diallo, Achraf Hakimi, Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereir, Layvin Kurzawa

Nice

With Youcef Atal and Mario Lemina back from international duty, Nice head into the game with a full strength squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice Predicted XI

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Nice Predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez; Jordan Amavi, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Jordan Lotomba; Hicham Boudaoui, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram, Amine Gouiri; Kasper Dolberg, Andy Delort

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice Prediction

While Nice will be looking to maintain their blistering form, next up is a rampant PSG side who currently sit top of the Ligue 1 table. Looking at the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are tipping PSG to come away with the win.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Nice

Edited by Peter P