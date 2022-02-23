Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain are set to play Saint-Etienne at the Parc des Princes on Saturday in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Antoine Kombouare's Nantes in the league. Goals from forward Randal Kolo Muani, young attacker Quentin Merlin and midfielder Ludovic Blas sealed the deal for Nantes. Brazilian star Neymar scored the consolation goal for Paris Saint-Germain.

Saint-Etienne, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Julien Stephan's Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Goals from Algeria international Ryad Boudebouz and Tunisian attacker Wahbi Khazri for Saint-Etienne was cancelled out by goals from Senegalese striker Habib Diallo and centre-back Lucas Perrin for Strasbourg.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

In 35 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Paris Saint-Germain hold the clear advantage. They have won 24 games, lost three and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Ligue 1, with Paris Saint-Germain beating Saint-Etienne 3-1. A brace from Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos and a goal from Argentine attacker Angel Di Maria secured the win for Paris Saint-Germain. Gabon international Denis Bouanga scored the goal for Saint-Etienne, who had centre-back Timothee Kolodziejczak sent off.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-W-W-W

AS Saint-Etienne form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-W-L

Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain could be without veteran Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos and Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes, while star midfielder Marco Verratti is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Mauricio Pochettino is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Leandro Paredes, Sergio Ramos

Suspended: Marco Verratti

Saint-Etienne

Meanwhile, Saint-Etienne manager Pascal Dupraz could be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Joris Gnagnon and striker Enzo Crivelli.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Enzo Crivelli, Joris Gnagnon

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Danilo Pereira, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

ESPN FC @ESPNFC No player in Europe's top five leagues has registered more assists than Lionel Messi (4) in 2022 No player in Europe's top five leagues has registered more assists than Lionel Messi (4) in 2022 🐐 https://t.co/WpenRgTCVq

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Paul Bernardoni, Falaye Sacko, Eliaquim Mangala, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Romain Hamouma, Zaydou Youssouf, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Gabriel Silva, Adil Aouchiche, Ryad Boudebouz, Wahbi Khazri

Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain, despite comfortably topping the league table and beating Real Madrid in their recent Champions League fixture, have come under fire for their performances this season. It looks highly unlikely that manager Mauricio Pochettino will remain at the club next season, with the Argentine clearly struggling to get his side to perform in a cohesive and consistent manner.

Saint-Etienne, on the other hand, are 16th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. Tunisia international and former Sunderland forward Wahbi Khazri has scored nine league goals for them this season, and his form will be crucial if Saint-Etienne are to play in Ligue 1 next season.

Paris Saint-Germain will be the favourites.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Saint-Etienne

