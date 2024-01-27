Paris Saint-Germain vs Stade Brestois Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Brestois return to action in Ligue 1 when they go head-to-head at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Both sides head into the weekend off the back of reaching the round of 16 of the Coupe de France and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Paris Saint-Germain continued their quest for a record-extending 15th Coupe de France title as they hammered US Orleans 4-1 last Saturday.

Luis Enrique’s men have now won five games on the trot and are unbeaten in their last 12 outings across all competitions, claiming nine wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss against AC Milan on November 7.

PSG now turn their attention to Ligue 1, where they currently sit at the top of the table, having picked up 41 points from 18 matches.

Elsewhere, Stade Brestois avoided an upset in the Coupe de France when they scored twice in the final 12 minutes of the game to secure a 2-1 victory over National 2 side Trelissac last time out.

Eric Roy’s side have now won their last six matches across all competitions, including four victories on the bounce in Ligue 1.

With 34 points from 18 matches, Stade Brestois are currently third in the league table, one point behind second-placed OGC Nice.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Stade Brestois Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Paris Saint-Germain have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 15 wins in the last 16 meetings between the sides.

Stade Brestois have failed to taste victory against Enrique’s men in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 13 Ligue 1 matches, picking up 11 wins and two draws since September’s 3-2 loss against Nice.

Brest are unbeaten in seven consecutive league outings, picking up six wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss against Monaco on November 5.

PSG have won all but one of their last 10 home matches in all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on November 28 being the exception.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Stade Brestois Prediction

While Stade Brestois have enjoyed an impressive campaign, they will need to be at their best this weekend if they hope to end their poor run of results against PSG.

However, given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are backing PSG to come away with all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Stade Brestois

Paris Saint-Germain vs Stade Brestois Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: First to score - PSG (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last 10 games against Brest)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in PSG’s last nine matches)