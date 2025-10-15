Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2025

Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg kick off round eight of the French Ligue 1 when they lock horns at the Parc des Princes on Friday. Liam Rosenior’s men have lost each of their last six trips to Paris since a 2-2 draw in April 2019 and will be looking to end this poor run.

Paris Saint-Germain were left feeling disappointed in their final outing before the international break as they were held to a 1-1 draw by LOSC Lille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on October 5.

Before that, Luis Enrique’s side made it two wins from two in the UEFA Champions League on October 1, when Senny Mayulu and Goncalo Ramos hit the target in a 2-1 victory over Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain have picked up five wins from their seven Ligue 1 matches so far, while losing once and claiming one draw to collect 16 points and sit top of the league table.

On the other hand, Strasbourg turned in another standout performance last time out when they thrashed Angers 5-0 at the Stade de la Meinau.

Rosenior’s men have now won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava in their UEFA Conference League opener on October 2.

Strasbourg have picked up 15 points from their seven Ligue 1 matches so far to sit third in the league standings, level on points with second-placed Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon in fourth place.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Paris Saint-Germain boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up 20 wins from the last 30 meetings between the two teams.

Strasbourg have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Paris Saint-Germain are on a run of six back-to-back home victories over Rosenior’s men and are unbeaten in their last 18 home games in this fixture since January 1998 (16W, 2D).

Strasbourg are unbeaten in seven of their most recent nine Ligue 1 away matches, picking up six wins and one draw since February 16.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg have enjoyed a solid start to the new campaign and find themselves separated by just one point in the upper echelons of the table.

While Strasbourg will look to continue from where they left off against Angers last time out, we predict PSG will prove too tough for Rosenior’s men and come out on top at the Parc des Princes.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Strasbourg

Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Paris Saint-Germain to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in eight of their last nine encounters)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More