Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain will be hoping to close out the year with a win against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

The reigning French champions were held to a goalless stalemate by leaders Lille at the weekend. That result came just a week after the 1-0 home loss to Lyon, who are a point ahead of the Parisiens.

After losing both their opening games, Thomas Tuchel's side won the next eight on the trot, but have lost steam once again, winning only twice from their last six encounters.

Despite their inconsistent form, PSG may feel confident after seeing Strasbourg mired in struggles of their own, languishing 17th in the table and just two points above the relegation zone.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg Head-To-Head

Les Parisiens have an overwhelming record against the northeastern outfit, winning 13 times from 20 games and losing just three times. The last time PSG lost in this fixture was in Strasbourg in December 2017.

🎙️ #RCSAFCGB (0-2) I "C'est un avertissement"



⏮️ Le résumé vidéo de la rencontre :

➡️ https://t.co/dzH0ijvhXk pic.twitter.com/9C4hu1QzdA — RC Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) December 21, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Strasbourg Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-L

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg Team News

The biggest miss for PSG will be star forward Neymar, who picked up an ankle injury last week, and won't return before January.

Pablo Sarabia is out with a hamstring injury, while Juan Bernat is the only long-term absentee. The left-back is still recovering from the ligament rupture he sustained in September.

Centre-back Presnel Kimpembe is on four yellow cards and risks suspension from the trip to St-Etienne in the next game if he's booked again this week.

The hospitality industry has been heavily impacted since the beginning of this pandemic. Paris Saint-Germain and its partner @ALL offers their greatest support to all hotels.



Together, we are stronger.#SoutienAuxHoteliers #WeSupportHotels pic.twitter.com/meejh1QNaS — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 21, 2020

Injured: Neymar, Pablo Sarabia, and Juan Bernat

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lebo Mothiba and Matz Sels are the only long-term injuries for Strasbourg, who otherwise have a clean bill of health.

Injured: Lebo Mothiba and Matz Sels

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain (3-4-3): Keylor Navas; Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe; Alessandro Florenzi, Idrissa Gueye, Marco Verratti, Layvin Kurzawa; Rafinha, Moise Kean, Angel Di Maria.

Strasbourg (4-2-3-1): Eiji Kawashima; Kenny Lala, Mohamed Simakan, Alexander Djiku, Anthony Caci; Jean-Eudes Aholou, Ibrahima Sissoko; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Adrien Thomasson, Mehdi Chahiri; Ludovic Ajorque.

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg Prediction

PSG may be struggling for form at the moment, but they have enough firepower to see off the relegation-battling Strasbourg at home and finish the year with a win.

Prediction: PSG 3-0 Strasbourg