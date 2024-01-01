Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | January 3rd 2024

The Parc des Princes play host to the 28th edition of the Trophee des Champions final as Paris Saint Germain and Toulouse go head-to-head for their first piece of silverware in 2024 on Wednesday.

While Toulouse set out to lift the cup trophy for the first time in their history, PSG will look to make it back-to-back title wins and secure the crown for a record-extending 12th time.

PSG maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table as they picked up a 3-1 victory over Metz in their final game of 2023.

Luis Enrique’s men head into the new year unbeaten in eight consecutive matches across all competitions — claiming five wins and three draws — a run which has seen them reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Having cruised to the Ligue 1 title last season, PSG now have their eyes on winning the Trophee des Champions and kicking off the new year in grand style.

Toulouse, on the other hand, have reached the cup final after winning the Coupe de France back in April, when they hammered Nantes 5-1 in the final.

However, Martinez’s side are currently not in the best of form, picking up just one win in their last eight matches across all competitions since mid-November.

Toulouse were last in action on December 20 when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Monaco in the Ligue 1, where they are currently 16th in the table, two points away from safety.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, Paris Saint-Germain boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Toulouse have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

PSG are unbeaten in their last nine games against Martinez’s men, claiming seven wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in September 2016.

Toulouse are without a win in their last eight domestic away matches, losing five and picking up one draw since beating Nantes 2-1 back in August.

PSG have won all but one of their last nine games at the Parc des Princes, with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on November 28 being the exception.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Prediction

While we expect Toulouse to put up a fight, PSG boast a significantly superior and more experienced squad, and given their contrasting form, we are backing Enrique’s men to come away with a comfortable victory to clinch the title.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Toulouse

Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: PSG to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in seven of PSG’s last eight home matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last six meetings between the sides)