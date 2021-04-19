Paris St. Germain vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

This Wednesday sees Paris St. Germain play host to Angers in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France at the Parc des Princes.

Paris St. Germain are the current holders of the Coupe de France and will go in as favorites, but Angers will be hopeful of causing an upset.

Will Mauricio Pochettino’s men come out on top? Or will Angers somehow defeat their powerful opponents?

Paris St. Germain vs Angers Head-to-Head

Paris St. Germain are enjoying their usual successful season under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Not only are they in the semi-finals of the Champions League, but they were also able to close the gap on Ligue 1 leaders Lille to just one point this weekend, after beating Saint-Etienne with a last-gasp winner.

PSG might see the Coupe de France as a bit of a distraction from their primary goals for 2020-21, but they should still come into this game as hot favorites. They’ve already eliminated Ligue 1 opposition in Lille and Brest previously.

Angers, meanwhile, sit in 12th position in Ligue 1. They’re not going to make Europe, but they won’t be relegated, which doesn’t leave them with a lot to play for.

That means that the Coupe de France might be their best chance of success this season, especially if they can knock PSG out.

However, after beating Rennes in the Round of 64, they’ve only eliminated lower-level opponents and haven’t won a Ligue 1 match since March 3rd.

To make matters worse, Angers have lost to Paris St. Germain twice already this season. The last time they visited the Parc des Princes, the team from the northwest of France were hammered 6-1.

Paris St. Germain form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Angers form guide: D-D-W-L-L

Paris St. Germain vs Angers Team News

Paris St. Germain

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas is likely to miss out for PSG due to a shoulder injury, while a further four first team stars are also unavailable.

Injured: Keylor Navas, Alexandre Letellier, Abdou Diallo, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers

Angers have one of the most depleted squads in France right now, with no fewer than nine players likely to be unavailable for this game. Out of those nine, two have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Angelo Fulgini, Vincent Manceau, Sofiane Boufal, Lassana Coulibaly, Jimmy Cabot, Rachid Alioui, Enzo Ebosse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Farid El Melali, Mathias Pereira Lage

Paris St. Germain vs Angers Predicted XI

Paris St. Germain predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Rico, Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Mitchel Bakker, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Rafinha, Julian Draxler, Moise Kean

Angers predicted XI (4-3-3): Paul Bernardoni, Abdoulaye Bamba, Ismael Traore, Romain Thomas, Pierrick Capelle, Antonin Bobichon, Ibrahim Amadou, Thomas Mangani, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Stephane Bahoken, Lois Diony

Paris St. Germain vs Angers Prediction

This could easily be seen as Angers’ biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, Stephane Moulin’s side just don’t appear to be in the form to be able to topple the giants that are Paris St. Germain.

Mauricio Pochettino is likely to name a somewhat changed side, but overall, PSG still have the squad strength to win this one comfortably.

Prediction: Paris St. Germain 2-0 Angers