Paris St. Germain vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Friday night sees a key match in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season, as reigning champions Paris St. Germain play host to Angers at the Parc Des Princes.

The two sides are dead level on nine points, with PSG sitting one spot above Angers in seventh due to their superior goal difference. Thomas Tuchel’s side should be hopeful of a victory here, but with two losses already this season, they can’t get too overconfident.

Paris St. Germain vs Angers Head-to-Head

Historically, it shouldn’t be surprising to know that Paris St. Germain have dominated games against Angers. They’ve only ever lost to Les Scoistes on three occasions in the past, and you’ve got to go all the way back to the 1974-75 campaign to find one of those defeats.

However, both sides have shown similar form in 2020-21. PSG have bounced back from consecutive losses to Lens and Marseille by beating Metz, Nice and Reims, while Angers have alternated wins and losses since the season began in late August.

Most recently, Stephane Moulin’s side defeated Brest 3-2 following a pair of last-gasp goals late in the second half.

Paris St. Germain form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Angers form guide: W-L-W-L-W

🎙️💬



Rouge et Bleu goalkeeper @KeylorNavas dropped into PSG TV to talk about his role in the side and look ahead to the next Ligue 1 match against Angers❤️💙

Paris St. Germain vs Angers Team News

Thomas Tuchel has a number of issues to deal with here, although his squad is strong enough that it shouldn’t matter. Juan Bernat will miss this game with a serious knee injury, while Neymar is also expected to miss out due to a calf injury.

Angel Di Maria and Layvin Kurzawa, meanwhile, are both suspended.

Injured: Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Neymar

Suspended: Angel Di Maria, Layvin Kurzawa

Angers also have a number of injury concerns coming into this game. Waniss Taibi will miss out following a positive test for COVID-19, while Romain Thomas, Souleyman Doumbia, Rachid Alioui, Farid El Melali and Lois Diony are all unavailable due to various injuries.

Injured: Waniss Taibi, Romain Thomas, Souleyman Doumbia, Rachid Alioui, Farid El Melali, Lois Diony

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris St. Germain vs Angers Predicted XI

Paris St. Germain predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Mitchel Bakker, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler, Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

Angers predicted XI (4-3-3): Paul Bernadoni, Abdoulaye Bamba, Ismael Traore, Mateo Pavlovic, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Pierrick Capelle, Angelo Fulgini, Thomas Mangani, Sada Thioub, Stephane Bahoken, Antonin Bobichon

#PSGSCO 🎙



En Ligue 1 Uber Eats depuis 5 ans avec @AngersSCO, Stéphane Moulin dresse un bilan positif de l'évolution du championnat, de son équipe et du @PSG_inside ⚫⚪



📝➡ https://t.co/GDW6ZEuQFu pic.twitter.com/IbezjSWX6t — Ligue 1 Uber Eats (@Ligue1UberEats) September 30, 2020

Paris St. Germain vs Angers Prediction

After their shaky start to the 2020-21 campaign, PSG now look to be cruising toward top form, and they haven’t conceded a single goal in their past three matches.

Angers are a solid enough side but on paper but they’re simply nowhere near as good as Tuchel’s men and that will probably be reflected in the outcome of this game, despite the two sides being next to one another in the table.

Prediction: Paris St. Germain 3-0 Angers