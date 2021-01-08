Paris St. Germain vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Defending French top-flight champions Paris St. Germain play host to Brest in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

Paris St. Germain are currently second in Ligue 1, three points behind leaders Lyon. Brest, meanwhile, sit in 10th place in the league.

However, the game has taken on a new significance in the past week, as it marks new Paris St. Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game.

Paris St. Germain vs Brest Head-to-Head

Reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris St. Germain are three points off the top of the table after losing four of their opening 18 games. That was enough to cost Thomas Tuchel his job, despite the fact that Paris St. Germain have scored the most goals and conceded the least in Ligue 1.

New boss Mauricio Pochettino took charge for this week’s match against Saint-Etienne. The game did not go to plan as his side were only able to secure a draw thanks to a Moise Kean goal.

However, Paris St. Germain are as dangerous as ever – scoring more than four goals on four occasions this season.

Brest, meanwhile, have gained a reputation for cavalier football during the 2020-21 campaign. They’ve scored 30 goals thus far, and have picked up exciting wins over Lorient, Lille and Saint-Etienne.

However, their defence has been leaky. They’ve conceded 31 goals, and have lost as many games – eight – as they’ve won this season.

Unsurprisingly, recent matches between the sides have been dominated by Paris St. Germain. They’ve won their last six games against Brest, comfortably brushing them aside 1-2 in their lone meeting last season.

Paris St. Germain form guide: L-W-D-W-D

Brest form guide: W-D-D-L-W

👀🎦[𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘]



Behind the scenes of the trip to St-Étienne ⚽️ #ASSEPSG pic.twitter.com/uiVgSP1Es9 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 7, 2021

Paris St. Germain vs Brest Team News

Paris St. Germain

Mauricio Pochettino has inherited a Paris St. Germain team with plenty of injury issues to deal with. Key players Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Danilo Pereira, Leandro Parades and Rafinha are all sidelined.

Alessandro Florenzi, Mauro Icardi and Layvin Kurzawa are in doubt for this match.

Injured: Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Danilo Pereira, Leandro Parades, Rafinha

Doubtful: Alessandro Florenzi, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa

Suspended: None

Brest

Brest only have one injury concern to report for this game, with defender Denys Bain unavailable. Aside from that, boss Olivier Dall’Oglio has a full-strength squad to choose from.

Injured: Denys Bain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris St. Germain vs Brest Predicted XI

Paris St. Germain predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Mitchel Bakker, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe

Brest predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Christophe Herelle, Romain Perraud, Franck Honorat, Haris Belkebla, Paul Lasne, Romain Faivre, Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie

Paris St. Germain vs Brest Prediction

Despite Paris St. Germain suffering from a major injury crisis, their squad is still unbelievably strong. Mauricio Pochettino has a number of world-class players to call upon, and that means he should be expecting a win on Saturday.

Brest are definitely dangerous, as an attack involving Mounie, Cardona, Faivre and Honorat is capable of giving any defence problems. However, Paris St. Germain will likely be able to breach Brest’s defence with ease. Expect an entertaining match with the home team winning in the end.

Prediction: Paris St. Germain 3-2 Brest