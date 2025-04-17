Paris St. Germain vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19 2025

Paris St. Germain take on Le Havre in a Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes this Saturday.

Paris St. Germain have already retained their Ligue 1 title, and will now have their sights set on a maiden UEFA Champions League win.

Le Havre, meanwhile, are currently in 16th place - the dreaded relegation play-off spot - but can still survive if they can gain some points in their last five matches.

So can the visitors claim any of those points this weekend or will this be business as usual for PSG?

Paris St. Germain vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Unsurprisingly, Paris St. Germain are unbeaten against Le Havre since the latter side's recent promotion back to the top flight. However, while they have won both away games, Le Havre did claim a surprising 3-3 draw in their last visit to the Parc des Princes.

Paris St. Germain are now into the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League despite losing their second leg to Aston Villa earlier this week. They will now face another Premier League side in the form of Arsenal with a spot in the final at stake. Remarkably, the loss to Villa was just PSG's second defeat of 2025.

This match is set to be PSG's first league game for two weeks, as they were given last weekend off to prepare for their European match. Luis Enrique's side last defeated Angers to mathematically retain their Ligue 1 title, and they are still unbeaten in domestic competition.

After winning two matches in a row to give themselves hope of survival, Le Havre were hammered 1-5 by Rennes last weekend in a poor showing. They are now two points away from possible safety, but their terrible goal difference (-30) will make it very tricky for them.

Paris St. Germain's total of 80 goals scored is by far the most in Ligue 1, and Ousmane Dembele is currently at the top of the scoring charts too with 21.

Paris St. Germain vs Le Havre Prediction

Le Havre almost certainly have more to play for here than Paris St. Germain, who have already retained their Ligue 1 title and will have both eyes on the Champions League.

Does that mean a positive result for Le Havre is likely here, though? Absolutely not. The away side looked awful in their defeat to Rennes last weekend, and with an average of 2.1 goals conceded per game, it's hard to see them keeping PSG out here.

Given that they have over a week to prepare for their meeting with Arsenal, then, we should probably expect a one-sided win for PSG here, particularly as they will be smarting after their defeat to Villa.

Prediction: Paris St. Germain 4-0 Le Havre

Paris St. Germain vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Paris St. Germain to win.

Tip 2: Paris St. Germain to score at least three goals - Yes (PSG have scored at least three goals in seven of their last nine matches in Ligue 1).

Tip 3: Paris St. Germain to score in the first half - Yes (PSG have scored in their first half in four of their last five league matches).

