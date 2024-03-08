Paris St. Germain vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10 2024

Reigning champions Paris St. Germain play host to Reims in a Ligue 1 game at the Parc des Princes this Sunday (March 10).

Unsurprisingly, PSG sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table and are currently nine points ahead of their nearest rivals Brest. Reims, meanwhile, are in 9th, and with five points separating them from European qualification and just ten games remaining, they have little to play for.

So will this be another routine victory for Paris St. Germain or can Reims spring an unlikely upset?

Paris St. Germain vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Unsurprisingly, recent games between these sides have been dominated by PSG. The reigning Ligue 1 champions have won four of their last six matches against Reims, and have kept clean sheets in five of them. However, Reims did claim a point in their last visit to the Parc des Princes.

After suffering an upset loss at the hands of Nice back on September 15, PSG are unbeaten in Ligue 1 action, and have won 14 of 19 matches since. Interestingly, though, their last two games have ended in draws.

After a solid start to the season, Reims have hit a slight skid recently. After starting 2024 with an impressive win away at Monaco, Will Still’s side have won just once more in their next six games.

PSG have scored more goals than any other Ligue 1 side this season, with their nearest rivals in this area – Monaco – lagging behind them by ten. Of their 54 goals, Kylian Mbappe has been responsible for 21, although they appear to be preparing for life after the French forward right now, as he is due to depart in the summer.

Reims are one of just three Ligue 1 teams to have not had a player shown a red card this season, making them one of the cleaner teams in the competition.

Paris St. Germain vs Reims Prediction

PSG obviously come into every Ligue 1 match as the heavy favourites, and this weekend’s game is no exception.

Sure, there’s a chance that they could be slightly tired after their 1-2 win over Real Sociedad in the UEFA Champions League this Tuesday, but even if they are, Reims likely aren’t the side to trouble them right now.

Will Still’s men won’t lie down for anyone, but their recent form is patchy at best, they haven’t been scoring many goals, and they have little to play for except pride.

Therefore, a comfortable home win is the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Paris St. Germain 2-0 Reims

Paris St. Germain vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Paris St. Germain win.

Tip 2: Paris St. Germain to keep a clean sheet – Yes (PSG have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last eight games with Reims).

Tip 3: Kylian Mbappe to score for Paris St. Germain – Yes (Mbappe scored twice against Real Sociedad this week and scored a hat-trick in his last game against Reims).