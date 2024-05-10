Paris St. Germain vs Toulouse prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2023-24

Paris St. Germain play host to Toulouse in a Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes this Sunday (May 12). With just two matches to go in the campaign, both of these sides have little to play for.

Unsurprisingly, Paris St. Germain have already been confirmed as Ligue 1 champions this season, claiming their third title in a row. However, they have not played a league match since their 3-3 draw with strugglers Le Havre on April 27. Luis Enrique's side were also eliminated from the UEFA Champions League this week, falling to Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

Toulouse, meanwhile, are currently sitting in 11th place. Safe from relegation but not quite capable of climbing into a European qualification spot, they have little to play for in their final two games of the campaign. Their most recent game saw them fall to Montpellier, snapping a five-match unbeaten streak.

Paris St. Germain vs Toulouse Head-to-Head

Paris St. Germain have been largely dominant against Toulouse in their most recent meetings. In six games dating back to 2019, they have won five and drawn one, although it is worth noting that the draw came earlier this season.

Their last game, though, came in the Trophee des Champions, and saw PSG win 2-0 thanks to first half goals from Lee Kang In and Kylian Mbappe.

To find the last time Toulouse defeated the current champions, you have to go all the way back to September 2016.

Paris St. Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-W-D

Toulouse form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-D-W-L

Paris St. Germain vs Toulouse Team News

Paris St. Germain

Luis Enrique will be without long-term injury concerns Presnel Kimpembe and Sergio Rico for this game, while Lucas Hernandez' season has also been confirmed to be over.

Injured: Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Rico, Lucas Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Toulouse

Defender Rasmus Nicolaisen is suspended for this game following his red card against Montpellier, while a further two players are doubtful.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Frank Magri, Christian Mawissa

Suspended: Rasmus Nicolaisen

Paris St. Germain vs Toulouse Predicted XI

Paris St. Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Nordi Mukiele, Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Fabian Ruiz, Manuel Ugarte, Marco Asensio, Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappe, Lee Kang In

Toulouse Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillaume Restes, Mikkel Desler, Moussa Diarra, Logan Costa, Gabriel Suazo, Niklas Schmidt, Vincent Sierro, Stijn Spierings, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Thijs Dallinga, Yann Gboho

Paris St. Germain vs Toulouse Prediction

Paris St. Germain may be smarting after their Champions League exit this week, but it's unlikely that Toulouse will be able to capitalise on that in this match.

Not only are PSG by far the stronger team, even if they rest some players following their European exploits, but Toulouse have absolutely nothing to play for but pride.

With this being PSG's final home game of the season, it may also be a chance for Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe to say goodbye to the fans. Therefore, expect a comfortable home win here.

Prediction: Paris St. Germain 3-0 Toulouse