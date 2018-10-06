Parliament rejects official fan petition to have Jose Mourinho sacked from managerial position

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 574 // 06 Oct 2018, 14:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H

What's the story?

Manchester United's miserable run of form this season has prompted fans to file an odd petition to the Parliament, asking to have Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager.

The Parliament has, of course, rejected the petition, stating that it is not their responsibility to deal with such an issue.

In case you didn't know...

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has had a torrid time in recent weeks as Manchester United continued its dismal form in a series of win-less games in all competitions.

The former Real Madrid boss has been fire lately with a lot of pressure being mounted on him as Manchester United has had their worst start to a campaign in 29 years - the slowest in England’s top flight since 1989-90.

Dull and lackadaisical performances together with defeats to Brighton, Tottenham and West Ham in the Premier League, their exit from the Carabao Cup after a loss to Frank Lampard's Derby County and a draw with Valencia in their Champions League group game has left the Reds faithful calling out for his sacking.

The heart of the matter

A petition to the Parliament has emerged in the UK's government website asking to have Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager.

The Parliament has, of course, rejected the petition, stating that it is not their responsibility to deal with such an issue.

The official reasoning in the petition read, "Jose has poisoned the Football club starting from the players to the tactics, his attitude towards fans has also ruined the club. Manchester United is a club known for attacking and the current manager has ruined the philosophy. His alter ego is clashing with multiple players."

The Parliament gave its reasons for the petition's rejection in a statement, "It’s about something that the UK Government or Parliament is not responsible for."

"We only reject petitions that don’t meet the petition standards."

What's next?

The humorous petition came to light amidst reports that Mourinho is set to be sacked from the position this weekend regardless of the club’s result against Newcastle United.

According to a report in The Mirror, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and others have 'had enough of Mourinho's divisive approach and his alienation of players.

United is set to face Newcastle United tonight and will look to avoid going five matches without a victory.