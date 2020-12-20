Parma 0-4 Juventus: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo nets brace again | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus thumped Parma 4-0 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini to return to winning ways in Serie A on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged another double, on the either side of a goal apiece from Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata, as the Bianconeri kept pressure on the Milan sides.

The visitors totally dominated the match, managing 19 shots in total, and also kept 63% possession, cutting Gialloblu open with some sizzling attacking football.

They close the year out with a home game to Fiorentina on Wednesday, whereas Parma are away to Crotone on the day before.

Juventus Player Ratings

Gianluigi Buffon - 7/10

The Juventus veteran had a largely comfortable outing, but produced a wonderful save midway through the second half when called into action. Another clean sheet to his already-bulging collection.

Gigi Buffon at Parma’s Ennio Tardini 🏟



19 November 1995

• Age: 17

• Parma 0-0 Milan

• Serie A debut & clean sheet



19 December 2020

• Age: 42

• Parma 0-4 Juve

• Clean sheet & likely final appearance at the stadium where it all began



Grande @gianluigibuffon 👑 pic.twitter.com/IrjjpS0bFw — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) December 19, 2020

Danilo - 7/10

Danilo kept everything organised at the back for Juventus. He completed 97% of his passes, made two clearances, and four interceptions, the latter of which is the joint-most in the game too.

Leonardo Bonucci - 7/10

The Juventus captain looked very eager to get on the scoresheet today, driving too far ahead at times with the hope of heading the ball home. Defensively, he had little to do.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7.5/10

He wasn't tested by Parma, but made two superb back-to-back blocks in the dying moments. The Dutchman even completed 94% of his passes.

Dejan Kulusevski - 7/10

The Swede was on target against his former side at his old stomping ground, giving Juventus the lead with a powerful low-drive finish beyond Sepe.

KULUSEVSKI — GOAL! 🔥🇸🇪



After a long time without a start xhe puts Juventus ahead against Parma. The team he played for last season.



Sandro? Good. //📲 @Nisrin_Juve pic.twitter.com/LSdjsULcBh — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) December 19, 2020

Weston McKennie - 6/10

A mediocre outing for the young American once again as he offered few and far between in terms of attack. He just laid two key passes.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 7/10

The Uruguayan was superb on the night, turning in a terrific all-round performance in the midfield to orchestrate Juventus' play. His stats speak for themselves.

Bentancur stats v Parma:



▪110 Touches

▪98% Passes succeed

▪3/7 Crosses succeed

▪9/10 Long balls succeed

▪2/2 Take-ons succeed

▪5/6 Tackles succeed

▪7 Recoveries

▪1 Interception

▪1 Clearance

▪3 Chances created

▪3 Key passes



What a performance. pic.twitter.com/VJpt4jsao4 — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) December 19, 2020

Aaron Ramsey - 6.5/10

The Welshman worked hard to keep the ball moving in attacking areas, while he also set up Ronaldo's second goal with a simple pass.

Alex Sandro - 6/10

Not the best night for the Brazilian, who offered little going forward.

Alvaro Morata - 7/10

After an admittedly poor outing last time against Atalanta, the Spaniard was back in business here. He assisted Ronaldo with a looping cross, his fifth of the season, before nonchalantly heading home Juventus' fourth of the night just five minutes from extra-time.

MORATA — GOAL! 🔥🇪🇸



He joins the party! Àlvaro Morata extends Juventus lead to fourth with an excellent header followin Fede Bernardeschi great cross.



Needed it. // 📲 @Nisrin_Juve pic.twitter.com/fqeY3jjZyh — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) December 19, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8.5/10

The 35-year old ace returned to the scoresheet after missing a penalty in the midweek. He thumped home a powerful header from close range for his first of the night, before rounding off his brace soon after the break with a tidy finish in the bottom corner. He's now surpassed Robert Lewandowski (32) as the player with most leagues goals this calendar year (33).

Substitutes

Federico Bernardeschi - 7/10

He set up Morata with a wonderful cross from the left.

Manolo Portanova - 6/10

The 20-year old replaced McKennie for the final quarter of the match but couldn't do anything.

Juan Cuadrado - 6.5/10

Cuadrado managed to make two interceptions, as well as one tackle and clearance each, despite coming on after only 76 minutes.

Federico Chiesa - 6.5/10

Even in the limited time given to him, Chiesa showed great eagerness to win back the ball.