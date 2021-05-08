Parma vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another round of important matches this weekend as Atalanta take on Parma at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Sunday. Atalanta have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Parma have endured a miserable season so far and find themselves in 19th place in the league table. The home side is inches away from relegation at the moment and will likely be playing for its wounded pride this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and are currently in second place in the Serie A standings. La Dea were held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Parma vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Atalanta have a good record against Parma and have won 13 games out of a total of 27 matches played between the two teams. Parma have managed eight victories against Atalanta and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two Serie A sides took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Atalanta. Parma were dismal on the day and cannot afford a similar debacle on Sunday.

Parma form guide in the Serie A: L-L-L-L-L

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: D-W-D-W-W

Parma vs Atalanta Team News

Parma have a depleted squad

Parma

Wylan Cyprien, Roberto Inglese, Simone Iacoponi, Joshua Zirkzee, and Yann Karamoh are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Hernani is suspended at the moment and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Wylan Cyprien, Roberto Inglese, Simone Iacoponi, Joshua Zirkzee, Yann Karamoh, Dennis Man, Gaston Brugman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Hernani

Atalanta have a strong squad

Atalanta

Rafael Toloi is injured at the moment and is unlikely to be risked against Parma this weekend. Pierluigi Gollini received a red card against Sassuolo last weekend and is suspended for this fixture

Injured: Rafael Toloi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pierluigi Gollini

Parma vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe; Giuseppe Pezzella, Bruno Alves, Yordan Osorio, Maxime Busi; Jasmin Kurtic, Simon Sohm, Alberto Grassi; Gervinho, Andreas Cornelius, Juraj Kucka

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marco Sportiello; Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Matteo Pessina, Ruslan Malinovskiy, Duvan Zapata

Parma vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have been exceptional in recent weeks and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. La Dea have match-winners in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Parma's injury crisis has severely dented their fortunes this season and the home side will need a miracle to win this game. Atalanta are the better team on paper and hold all the cards going into this fixture.

Prediction: Parma 1-3 Atalanta

