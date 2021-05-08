West Ham United vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Everton take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

West Ham United are in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have an outside chance of finishing in the top four this season. The Hammers edged Burnley to a 2-1 victory last week and will look for a similar result in this match.

Everton, on the other hand, find themselves in eighth place in the league table and have been inconsistent this season. The Toffees suffered a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa last weekend and will need to bounce back on Sunday.

West Ham United vs Everton Head-to-Head

Everton have a good record against West Ham United and have won 72 games out of a total of 144 matches played between the two teams. West Ham United have managed 41 victories against Everton and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two English sides took place earlier this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for West Ham United. Everton squandered several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

West Ham United form guide in the Premier League: W-L-L-W-W

Everton form guide in the Premier League: L-W-D-D-D

West Ham United vs Everton Team News

West Ham United

Angelo Ogbonna, Declan Rice, and Arthur Masuaku are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Mark Noble is also carrying a niggle and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Angelo Ogbonna, Declan Rice, Arthur Masuaku

Doubtful: Mark Noble

Suspended: None

Everton

James Rodriguez and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are recuperating from injuries at the moment and have been sidelined for this game. Abdoulaye Doucoure has made progress with his recovery and is available for selection.

Injured: James Rodriguez, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Ham United vs Everton Predicted XI

West Ham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Cresswell, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Manuel Lanzini; Jesse Lingard, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals; Michail Antonio

Everton Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Seamus Coleman; Allan, Tom Davies; Gylfii Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

West Ham United vs Everton Prediction

Everton have excellent players in their ranks but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency this season. With James Rodriguez sidelined at the moment, the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison will have to bear the creative burden this weekend.

West Ham United have punched above their weight this season and will want to arrest their recent slump. Both teams are on an even footing and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-2 Everton

