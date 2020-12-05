Parma vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Parma will host Benevento at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Sunday in the Serie A in what could be a closely-fought encounter between the two teams.
Benevento are just a point above Parma in the Serie A table, and the two sides will hope to push on and open up a gap between themselves and the relegation places.
Parma vs Benevento Head-to-Head
Parma have done well since the 3-0 defeat against AS Roma nearly a fortnight ago, and have managed to pick up two wins in two games in all competitions.
The 2-1 win against Genoa away from home in their previous outing was only their second win in the Serie A this season.
Benevento, on the other hand, started well in the league but lost their form in October. Filippo Inzaghi’s side were on a four-game losing streak, but bounced back well to beat Fiorentina and hold Juventus to a 1-1 draw in their previous outing.
Heading into this potential relegation six-pointer, the away side will perhaps be the more confident of the two after their morale-boosting draw against Juventus.
Parma form guide: D-D-L-W-W
Benevento form guide: L-L-L-W-D
Parma vs Benevento Team News
Parma have used the 3-5-2 formation this season, with the duo of Gervinho and Andreas Cornelius providing the firepower in attack. While the former has managed four goals this season, the latter is yet to open his account and needs to put on his scoring boots soon.
Gaston Brugman and Hernani have provided the creativity in midfield. If they manage to stamp their authority on the game, Parma could have it easy against Benevento come Sunday.
Manager Fabio Liverani will not be able to call upon Giuseppe Pezzella and Riccardo Gagliolo, who are currently recovering from injuries.
Injured: Giuseppe Pezzella, Riccardo Gagliolo, Wylan Cyprien, Vincent Laurini
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Benevento boss Filippo Inzaghi is still without Iago Falque, who made his last appearance in October during the defeat against Roma.
Gianluca Capri and Gianluca Lapadula have scored a combined six goals between them this season, and Inzaghi will hope the two are on top of their game on Sunday.
Injured: Iago Falque, Luca Caldirola
Doubtful: Bryan Dabo
Suspended: None
Parma vs Benevento Predicted Lineups
Parma predicted XI (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe; Maxime Busi, Yordan Osorio, Bruno Alves, Giacomo Ricci; Juraj Kucka, Jasmin Kurtic, Hernani, Gaston Brugman, Juan Brunetta; Gervinho, Andreas Cornelius
Benevento predicted XI (4-4-2): Lorenzo Montipo; Gaetano Letizia, Kamil Glik, Alessandro Tuia, Federico Barba; Perparim Hetemaj, Artur Ionita, Riccardo Improta, Roberto Insigne; Gianluca Lapadula, Gianluca Capri
Parma vs Benevento Prediction
Both teams need a win to pull away from the relegation zone, and it is likely to be a cagey game.
Benevento’s defence could let them down as they have the league's second-worst defensive record, having conceded 21 goals in just nine games. We expect a narrow home win for Parma.
Prediction: Parma 2-1 Benevento
Published 05 Dec 2020, 18:55 IST