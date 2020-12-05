Parma vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Parma will host Benevento at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Sunday in the Serie A in what could be a closely-fought encounter between the two teams.

Benevento are just a point above Parma in the Serie A table, and the two sides will hope to push on and open up a gap between themselves and the relegation places.

Parma vs Benevento Head-to-Head

Parma have done well since the 3-0 defeat against AS Roma nearly a fortnight ago, and have managed to pick up two wins in two games in all competitions.

The 2-1 win against Genoa away from home in their previous outing was only their second win in the Serie A this season.

A look at the official #SerieATIM League Table after 9 Matchdays! 👀

What is your reaction to your team's position? Show us with an emoji! 😍 😐 😢#WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/LJFautInqK — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) November 30, 2020

Benevento, on the other hand, started well in the league but lost their form in October. Filippo Inzaghi’s side were on a four-game losing streak, but bounced back well to beat Fiorentina and hold Juventus to a 1-1 draw in their previous outing.

Heading into this potential relegation six-pointer, the away side will perhaps be the more confident of the two after their morale-boosting draw against Juventus.

Parma form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Advertisement

Benevento form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Parma vs Benevento Team News

Parma have used the 3-5-2 formation this season, with the duo of Gervinho and Andreas Cornelius providing the firepower in attack. While the former has managed four goals this season, the latter is yet to open his account and needs to put on his scoring boots soon.

Gaston Brugman and Hernani have provided the creativity in midfield. If they manage to stamp their authority on the game, Parma could have it easy against Benevento come Sunday.

Manager Fabio Liverani will not be able to call upon Giuseppe Pezzella and Riccardo Gagliolo, who are currently recovering from injuries.

Injured: Giuseppe Pezzella, Riccardo Gagliolo, Wylan Cyprien, Vincent Laurini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benevento boss Filippo Inzaghi is still without Iago Falque, who made his last appearance in October during the defeat against Roma.

Gianluca Capri and Gianluca Lapadula have scored a combined six goals between them this season, and Inzaghi will hope the two are on top of their game on Sunday.

Injured: Iago Falque, Luca Caldirola

Advertisement

Doubtful: Bryan Dabo

Suspended: None

Parma vs Benevento Predicted Lineups

Parma predicted XI (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe; Maxime Busi, Yordan Osorio, Bruno Alves, Giacomo Ricci; Juraj Kucka, Jasmin Kurtic, Hernani, Gaston Brugman, Juan Brunetta; Gervinho, Andreas Cornelius

Benevento predicted XI (4-4-2): Lorenzo Montipo; Gaetano Letizia, Kamil Glik, Alessandro Tuia, Federico Barba; Perparim Hetemaj, Artur Ionita, Riccardo Improta, Roberto Insigne; Gianluca Lapadula, Gianluca Capri

Parma vs Benevento Prediction

Both teams need a win to pull away from the relegation zone, and it is likely to be a cagey game.

Benevento’s defence could let them down as they have the league's second-worst defensive record, having conceded 21 goals in just nine games. We expect a narrow home win for Parma.

Prediction: Parma 2-1 Benevento