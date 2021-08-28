Parma vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

Parma square off against Benevento in the latest round of Serie B 2021-22 games on Sunday.

Parma are coming off a 2-2 draw against Frosinone in the league. Alessio Zerbin and Gennaro Tutino's goals canceled each other out, and Parma were put in the driving position in the 52nd-minute thanks to a Dennis Man goal.

However, Gabriel Charpentier's effort late in the second half helped Frosinone salvage a draw.

Meanwhile, Benevento won their last league game 4-3 against Alessandria. Goals from Roberto Insigne, Daam Foulon, Riccardo Improta and an own-goal from Luca Parodi rounded off the scoring.

Simone Corazza's hat-trick for Alessandria went in vain, as Benevento managed to win this thriller by the skin of their teeth.

Parma vs Benevento Head-to-Head

Parma and Benevento have played only two games against each other so far. Both games have ended in draws.

The last match between the two sides ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Kamil Glik and Artur Ionita scored for Benevento, while Jasmin Kurtic and Dennis Man found the back of the net for Parma.

Parma form guide (all competitions): L-D

Benevento form guide (all competitions): W-W

Parma vs Benevento Team News

Parma

Enzo Maresca has witnessed plenty of high-profile departures, including Gervinho and Andreas Cornelius. However, he has also brought in the likes of Gigi Buffon, Pasquale Schiattarella and Franco Vazquez over the summer.

Valentin Mihaila and Adrian Bernabe have been sidelined with injuries. All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: Valentin Mihaila and Adrian Bernabe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benevento

Benevento have not reported any injuries ahead of their clash against Parma.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Parma vs Benevento Predicted XI

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simone Colombi (GK); Simon Sohm, Yordan Osorio, Lautaro Valenti, Riccardo Gagliolo; Juan Brunetta, Stanko Juric, Franco Vazquez; Dennis Man, Adrian Benedyczak, Roberto Inglese.

Benevento Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alberto Palieari; Gaetano Letizia, Christian Pastina, Kamil Glik, Daam Foulon; Artur Ionita, Giacomo Calo; Salvatore Elia, Roberto Insigne, Riccardo Improta; Marco Sau

Parma vs Benevento Prediction

Parma possess a better starting lineup and bench than Benevento and are the overwhelming favorites going into this game despite their shaky form. The fact that they are playing at home also increases their chances of winning at the weekend.

We envisage Parma collecting three points against Benevento on Sunday.

Prediction: Parma 2-1 Benevento

