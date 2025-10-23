Parma vs Como Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Parma will face Como at the Ennio Tardini on Saturday in the 10th round of the 2025-26 Serie A campaign. The home side have endured a slow start to their season for a second consecutive campaign and will be looking to make improvements in the coming weeks to pull clear of the relegation zone.
They played out a goalless draw with Genoa in their last match and had goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to thank for the result, with the Japanese international making a brilliant penalty save in the 97th minute to ensure Carlos Cuesta's side picked up a point on hostile ground.
Como, meanwhile, are enjoying yet another impressive campaign and are looking to properly contend for European football this season. They picked up an impressive 2-0 win over Juventus last time out, with Marc-Oliver Kempf opening the scoring just four minutes after kick-off before star midfielder Nico Paz sealed the points with a fine strike in the second half.
The visitors sit sixth in the table with 12 points from seven matches and could climb into the Champions League spots with a win on Saturday.
Parma vs Como Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 40th meeting between the two teams. Parma have won 15 of their previous matchups while Como have won nine times, with their other 15 contests ending level.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.
- Como have conceded five goals in Serie A this season. Only Milan (4) and Roma (3) have shipped fewer.
- Parma have scored three goals in the Italian top flight this term. Only Hellas Verona (2) have managed fewer.
- The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last six league outings.
Parma vs Como Prediction
The Crociati are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one league game all season. They are slight underdogs heading into the weekend clash, but will rely on their home advantage to perhaps earn a point.
The Lariani are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions, picking up three wins and three draws in that period. Cesc Fabregas' men are the stronger side ahead of Saturday's game and should win this one.
Prediction: Parma 0-1 Como
Parma vs Como Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Como to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five league matches)