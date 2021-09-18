Parma vs Cremonese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

Parma host Cremonese at Ennio Tardini Stadium on Sunday for a clash in Serie B.

The Crusaders, back in the second division after three years in the top-flight, have made a good start to the new campaign.

Following an opening day stalemate against Frosinone, they won back-to-back against Benevento and Pordenone. They currently sit in fifth place with seven points.

Also bringing the feel-good factor back to the club is legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who's made a fairytale return to the club, 22 years after making his debut.

The former Juventus star has started all their games so far, even registering a clean sheet each in the last two games.

Cremonese, now in their fourth consecutive year in Serie B, are breathing right below their necks, sitting a point and a position adrift of Parma on the table.

Parma vs Cremonese Head-To-Head

Surprisingly, this will be the first official clash between the sides.

Parma From Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L

Cremonese Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D

Parma vs Cremonese Team News

Parma

The Crusaders only have one notable absentee as Adrian Bernabe is out with surgery.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has everyone else available for the clash and might as well field the same XI which romped past Pordenone in their last outing.

Injured: Adrian Bernabe

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cremonese

Jaime Baez will be suspended from the clash for I Grigiorossi for getting sent off in their victory over Perugia last time out.

There are no fitness concerns as manager Fabio Pecchia has a full-fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Suspended: Jaime Baez

Unavailable: None

Parma vs Cremonese Predicted XI

Parma (4-3-3): Gianluigi Buffon; Simon Sohm, Danilo, Elias Cobbaut, Enrico Del Prato; Stanko Juric, Pasquale Schiattarella, Franco Vazquez; Felix Correia, Juan Brunetta, Valentin Mihaila.

Cremonese (4-2-3-1): Marco Carnesecchi; Leonardo Sernicola, Matteo Bianchetti, Caleb Okoli, Emanuele Valeri; Paolo Bartolomei, Michele Castagnetti; Filippo Nardi, Gianluca Gaetano, Cristian Buonaiuto; Samuel Di Carmine.

Parma vs Cremonese Prediction

Cremonese's results have been promising so far, including scoring five times and conceding only once in their opening three games.

But despite this, Parma remain a better side at the moment.

Breaking down Cremonese's stoic defense won't be easy, but they have the firepower to find the back of the net.

A tough one to call but the home side to win. Just.

Prediction: Parma 2-1 Cremonese

