Parma vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news, and more | Serie A 2020-21

In an enticing clash between two relegation-battling sides, Parma host Crotone at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Serie A this weekend.

The sides occupy the bottom two places in the table and are in desperate need of points as the season draws to a close.

The Emiliani were beaten by holders Juventus in the last game despite taking an early lead, leaving them 11 points off the safe zone.

With only six games remaining in the campaign, Robert D'Aversa's side cannot afford any more slip-ups, but the situation is worse in the opposite camp.

Anything but a win on Saturday would spell doom for Crotone. They are rock-bottom with 15 points, having won only three times all season.

The Pythagoreans, promoted to the top-flight for only the second time in their history, are currently on a six-game losing run. It seems that only a miracle can save them from the drop.

Parma vs Crotone Head-To-Head

The sides met for the first time in December, with Crotone recording a 2-1 victory at home to Parma.

Parma Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Crotone Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Parma vs Crotone Team News

Parma

The home side have a fair few casualties at the moment. Roberto Inglese (ankle), Wylan Cyprien (tendon tear), Riccardo Gagliolo (calf) and Simone Iacoponi (knee) are out injured.

Meanwhile, Juraj Kucka suffered a thigh strain last week and could miss out.

Injured: Roberto Inglese, Wylan Cyprien, Riccardo Gagliolo, and Simone Iacoponi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Crotone

The Squali have some players missing, with Ahmad Benali (ankle), Luca Marrone (muscle) and Adam Ounas (muscle) still out injured.

Injured: Ahmad Benali, Luca Marrone, and Adam Ounas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Parma vs Crotone Predicted XI

Parma (4-3-3): Simone Colombi; Vincent Laurini, Yordan Osorio, Mattia Bani, Giuseppe Pezzela; Jasmin Kurtic, Gaston Brugman, Alberto Grassi; Dennis Man, Graziano Pelle, Gervinho.

Crotone (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz; Giuseppe Cuomo, Sebastiano Luperto, Lisandro Magallan; Pedro Pereira, Eduardo Henrique, Niccolo Zanellato, Luca Cigarini, Arkadiusz Reca; Junior Messias, Emmanuel Riviere.

Parma vs Crotone Prediction

Both sides desperately need points, and this should be an intense battle, with Crotone literally in a do-or-die situation.

The visitors might come flying out of the blocks and push Parma on the back foot. But the Crusadors have some quality players in their ranks and they will certainly fight back.

Crotone might secure a draw at best, but that won't be enough to save them. The writing is on the wall.

Prediction: Parma 1-1 Crotone