Parma vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Parma will invite league leaders Inter Milan to Stadio Ennio Tardini in Serie A on Saturday. The hosts have won just five of their 30 league games and are in 16th place in the standings with 26 points. Inter have a narrow three-point lead over second-placed Napoli.

The Crociati are winless in their last four league games, playing out three consecutive draws. They resumed their league campaign after the international break with a goalless away draw at Verona.

The visitors extended their winning streak in Serie A to three games last week, with a 2-1 home triumph over Udinese. Marko Arnautović broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, and Davide Frattesi doubled their lead in the 29th minute.

They met rivals AC Milan in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals and were held to a 1-1 draw. Tammy Abraham gave AC Milan the lead in the 47th minute, and Hakan Çalhanoğlu pulled Inter level 20 minutes later.

Parma vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 67 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 29 wins. The Crociati are not far behind with 19 wins and 19 games have ended in draws.

Inter are on a three-game winning streak against the visitors and registered a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

Parma have won just one of their last 12 Serie A games in 2025.

Inter Milan have won just one of their last five Serie A away games. They have suffered two losses and have also failed to score in these losses.

The last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Parma vs Inter Milan Prediction

The Crociati have won two of their last 16 Serie A games, with both triumphs registered at home. They are unbeaten in their last two Serie A home games, scoring two goals in both, and will look to build on that form. They are winless in their last seven meetings against Inter and have conceded at least two goals in six games during that period.

They have a lengthy absentee list for this match, as Alessandro Circati, Adrian Benedyczak, Yordan Osorio, Mateusz Kowalski, and Valentin Mihăilă are sidelined with injuries. Milan Đurić started from the bench and might get the nod to start this match.

The Nerazzurri have been in good touch recently, winning seven of their last nine games. They have won their last three away games against Parma and are strong favorites.

Nicolò Barella was booked against Udinese and will serve a suspension here. Lautaro Martinez is back in training and faces a late fitness test. Denzel Dumfries is still nursing a thigh injury and is not an option for this match. Inter play Bayern Munich in a crucial UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday, so Simone Inzaghi is likely to rest key players.

The visitors have been in good touch recently and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Parma 1-2 Inter Milan

Parma vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

