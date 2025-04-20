Parma vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21, 2025

Parma invite Juventus to Stadio Ennio Tardini in Serie A on Monday. The hosts have won five of 32 games and are 16th in the points table with 28 points while the Bianconeri are fourth and trail third-placed Atalanta (61) by two points.

I Crociati are winless in six league games, failing to score thrice. They played their fifth consecutive stalemate last week, a goalless draw at Fiorentina.

Juventus, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three league games, winning two. After a 1-1 draw at Roma earlier this month, they won 2-1 at home against Lecce last week. Teun Koopmeiners broke the deadlock in the second minute before Kenan Yıldız doubled their lead in the 33rd minute. Dusan Vlahovic provided the assists for both goals.

Parma vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 70 times across competitions, with Juve leading 38-13.

The Bianconeri are unbeaten in six meetings against Parma. After a league double last season, they were held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in October.

Parma are unbeaten in three home games, scoring at least twice.

Juventus have won two of their nine away games in 2025, losing three.

Six of their last seven meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Juve have lost the fewest games in Serie A this season (3) and have played the most draws (14).

Parma vs Juventus Prediction

Parma have scored twice in six of their last nine games. Yordan Osorio, Gabriel Charpentier, Adrian Benedyczak, Valentin Mihaila and Mateusz Kowalski are injured, while Matteo Cancellieri is back from a brief injury spell.

Juve, meanwhile, have conceded in two league games this month. They have won five of their last six away meetings against Parma, keeping four clean sheets.

Bremer, Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal, Federico Gatti and Samuel Mbangula continue to be sidelined. Teun Koopmeiners and Kenan Yildiz have knocks and face late fitness tests.

Juve have been the dominant side in the fixture and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Parma 1-2 Juventus

Parma vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

