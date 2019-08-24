×
Parma vs Juventus Preview: Serie A Match Preview, Where to watch and more

Collin D'Silva
ANALYST
Preview
54   //    24 Aug 2019, 10:30 IST

Dybala scored a beautiful chip in the Coppa Italia, but may not make the starting XI against Parma
Dybala scored a beautiful chip in the Coppa Italia, but may not make the starting XI against Parma

Juventus' new boss Maurizio Sarri will not be seen on the bench for his first couple of games in charge of the team. As the Italian boss recovers from pneumonia, his team begin the Serie A campaign against Parma.

Those imagining a walk in the park must recall the last time these sides met, it ended in a 3-3 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a couple on that occasion, but Parma rallied late in the game to close a 3-1 gap and take a valuable point from the game.

Of course, Juventus go into this game as favourites, but they will know that they won't just be brushing aside a side like Parma, who despite only just surviving relegation last time are tough competitors.

Kickoff Information:

Date: 24 August 2019

Time: 9.30 pm

Venue: Stadio Ennio Tardini

Referee: N/A

Live Stream: Sony LIV

Form Guide (including friendlies):

Parma: L-D-L-W-W

Juventus: L-L-W-L-W

Head to Head:

Parma: 10

Juventus: 22

Draw: 14

Key Players:

Gervinho

With two goals in the Coppa Italia, Gervinho has hit the ground running
With two goals in the Coppa Italia, Gervinho has hit the ground running

The Ivory Coast striker returned from a spell in China to play for Parma last season and scored 10 goals for them in the league which isn't a poor haul, considering that Parma only scored 41 goals all season. He's begun this season well, already scoring twice in Parma's Coppa Italia win. If Parma are to get anything out of the Italian Giants, the 32-year-old must be at the centre of that revolution.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will be Juve's primary goal threat
Cristiano Ronaldo will be Juve's primary goal threat

With a team that chock full of superstars, the one that stands out is Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus will depend on the Portuguese striker for a large share of their goals and if he starts well, Juventus could cruise through most parts of the league and set their sights on the Champions League this time. In the new system under Maurizio Sarri, Ronaldo could feature on the wing, or up top, but in either position, he will be this side's primary goal threat.

Key Match Facts

Parma have won just one game in their last 10 meetings with Juventus. The Bianconeri have been victorious on 6 occasions, with three meetings ending in a draw.

Juventus only conceded 30 goals in the Serie A last season, the best defensive record in the league.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Juventus Football Parma Football Gervinho Cristiano Ronaldo Maurizio Sarri Serie A Teams
