Parma vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Parma will welcome Napoli to Stadio Ennio Tardini in a crucial Serie A clash on Sunday. With just two games left to play this season, the hosts just need a point to ensure their top-flight status while, the Partenopei need a win to secure the league title.

The Crociati have won just one of their last 10 league games, playing out six draws. They have seen a drop in form and suffered a second consecutive defeat last week. They met Empoli in their previous outing and suffered a 2-1 away loss. Milan Đurić had equalized for them in the 73rd minute and Tino Anjorin scored the match winner for Empoli in the 86th minute.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 10 league games. They saw their winning streak end after four games last week as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Genoa. Romelu Lukaku scored in the 15th minute and Giacomo Raspadori added the second goal in the 64th minute.

Parma vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 49 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have been the better side in these meetings, recording 23 wins. The Crociati are not far behind with 16 wins and 10 games have ended in draws.

The Partenopei extended their winning streak against the hosts to three games, recording a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in August.

Five of Parma's six wins in Serie A this season have been registered at home.

Napoli have suffered just one loss on their travels in Serie A since August.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have the best defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 27 goals in 36 games.

Parma vs Napoli Prediction

The Gialloblu have lost their two games in May, conceding three goals, and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have lost just one of their last five home games in Serie A and have scored two goals apiece in three games in that period.

They have a lengthy absentee list for this match, but Adrián Bernabé and Nahuel Estévez face late fitness tests. Lautaro Valenti was sent off last week and will serve a suspension.

The Partenopei conceded at least two goals for the first time since February last week and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten in their last four away games, recording two wins and keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Antonio Conte remains without the services of Juan Jesus and Alessandro Buongiorno. Stanislav Lobotka is a major doubt while Scott McTominay is likely to start from the bench.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the league leaders' good recent record in this fixture, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Parma 1-2 Napoli

Parma vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

