Parma vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Parma are set to play host to Udinese at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday for their latest Serie A fixture.

Parma come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Ivan Juric's Hellas Verona on Tuesday at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi. An own goal from midfielder Alberto Grassi and a goal from Czech Republic international Antonio Barak ensured victory for Hellas Verona. Slovakian midfielder Juraj Kucka scored the consolation goal for Parma.

Udinese, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Paulo Fonseca's Roma last Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico. A first-half brace from French midfielder Jordan Veretout and a goal from experienced Spanish forward Pedro sealed the deal for Roma.

Parma vs Udinese Head-to-Head

In 20 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Parma hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost six and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Udinese beating Parma 3-2. Goals from Brazilian centre-back Samir and Argentine forward Ignacio Pussetto and an own goal from right-back Simone Iacoponi secured the win for Udinese. Brazilian midfielder Hernani and forward Yann Karamoh scored the goals for Parma.

Parma form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-L-D

Udinese form guide in Serie A: L-W-W-D-D

Parma vs Udinese Team News

Parma

Parma manager Roberto D'Aversa will be unable to call upon the services of young midfielder Hans Nicolussi, while there are doubts over the availability of French full-back Vincent Laurini, Denmark international Andreas Cornelius, Italian striker Graziano Pelle, Brazilian midfielder Hernani, Argentine centre-back Lautaro Valenti, Belgian defender Maxime Busi and striker Roberto Inglese.

Injured: Hans Nicolussi

Doubtful: Graziano Pelle, Vincent Laurini, Lautaro Valenti, Maxime Busi, Roberto Inglese, Andreas Cornelius, Hernani

Suspended: None

Udinese

Meanwhile, Udinese will be without Argentine forward Ignacio Pussetto and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Mato Jajalo, while there are doubts over the availability of former Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri and Argentina international Roberto Pereyra.

Injured: Mato Jajalo, Ignacio Pussetto

Doubtful: Roberto Pereyra, Fernando Forestieri

Suspended: None

Parma vs Udinese Predicted XI

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe, Andrea Conti, Bruno Alves, Mattia Bani, Riccardo Gagliolo, Alberto Grassi, Jasmin Kurtic, Juraj Kucka, Yann Karamoh, Joshua Zirkzee, Dennis Man

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso, Kevin Bonifazi, Bram Nuytinck, Samir, Jens Stryger Larsen, Rodrigo De Paul, Tolgay Arslan, Walace, Marvin Zeegelaar, Fernando Llorente, Gerard Deulofeu

Parma vs Udinese Prediction

Parma are currently 19th in the Serie A table, having lost four of their last five league games. They signed young attackers Joshua Zirkzee and Dennis Man in January to provide some impetus, with the club in urgent need of results to avoid the drop.

Udinese, on the other hand, are 14th in the league table. Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul is arguably their most important player, with his performances for Udinese seeing him linked with clubs like Juventus and Leeds United.

Parma are struggling at the moment, and Udinese might just edge past them.

Prediction: Parma 1-2 Udinese

