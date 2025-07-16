Partizan vs AEK Larnaca Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

Partizan and AEK Larnaca return to action in the Europa League qualifiers when they square off at the Partizan Stadium in the second leg of the first qualifying round on Thursday. Having failed to win any of their previous three meetings, Srdan Blagojevic’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the visitors and overturn their first-leg deficit.

Partizan’s hopes of securing a place in the Europa League group stages suffered an early blow as they fell to a 1-0 loss against AEK Larnaca in the first leg of the first qualifying round last Thursday.

This was in keeping with their struggles in pre-season, where Blagojevic’s side lost each of their three warm-up games, conceding eight goals and scoring three in that time.

Partizan secured their spot in the Europa League qualifiers after a solid 2024-25 campaign, where they finished runners-up in the Serbian Superliga table with 73 points from 37 matches.

With last week’s first-leg victory, AEK Larnaca have gone six consecutive games without defeat in all competitions (4W, 2D) while scoring 11 goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

This run of results has seen Imanol Idiakez’s men clinch the Cyprus Cup title courtesy of a penalty-shootout victory over Pafos in the final on May 24.

AEK Larnaca will need to show their mettle at the Partizan Stadium as they have failed to taste victory in their last four competitive games on the road, losing twice and claiming two draws since April’s 1-0 victory at APOEL Nicosia.

Partizan vs AEK Larnaca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth encounter between Partizan and AEK Larnaca, with each of their previous three meetings coming in the Europa League qualifiers.

Idiakez’s men have been the dominant side in their previous three clashes, having picked up two wins and one draw in that time.

Partizan are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 competitive home games in 2025, picking up five wins and three draws since the turn of the year.

Larnaca have failed to win six of their last seven competitive games on the road, losing three and picking up three draws since the start of February.

Partizan vs AEK Larnaca Prediction

Partizan find themselves on the cusp of an early exit from the qualifiers and will be looking to turn things around in front of their home supporters.

However, given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we predict Larnaca will do just enough to secure another victory on Thursday.

Prediction: Partizan 1-2 AEK Larnaca

Partizan vs AEK Larnaca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AEK Larnaca to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in nine of Partizan’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in eight of the hosts’ last 10 games)

