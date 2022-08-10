Partizan vs AEK Larnaca prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League qualifiers 2022–23

Partizan play host to AEK Larnaca at the Partizan Stadium in the second leg of their Europa League qualifying third-round clash on Thursday.

The visitors head into the game off the back of a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the first leg and will look to pick up where they dropped off.

Partizan suffered a slight blow in their quest for a spot in the Europa League as they were beaten 2-1 by AEK Larnaca in the first leg of the third round of qualifiers.

They have now failed to win any of their last four games across all competitions, picking up two draws and losing twice since a 4-0 win against Javor Ivanjica on July 9.

Partizan will fancy their chances of overturning their first-leg deficit as they return home, where they are currently unbeaten in 10 straight games, picking up eight wins and two draws in that time.

Prior to last week’s first-leg victory, AEK Larnaca were on a run of four straight games without a win across all competitions.

The Cyprus outfit were dumped out of the Champions League qualifiers courtesy of a penalty shootout defeat against FC Midtjylland after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

However, AEK Larnaca are unbeaten in five consecutive away games across all competitions, stretching back to May’s 3-1 loss to Ethnikos Achnas in the Cyprus Cup semi-finals.

Partizan vs AEK Larnaca Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever encounter between the sides, with their first meeting coming in last week’s first leg when AEK Larnaca picked up a 2-1 victory.

Partizan Form Guide: L-L-D-D-W

AEK Larnaca Form Guide: W-L-D-D-D

Partizan vs AEK Larnaca Team News

Partizan

The home side will be without Danilo Pantic and Nemanja Jovic, who have been ruled out through ACL and knee injuries respectively.

Injured: Danilo Pantic, Nemanja Jovic

Suspended: None

AEK Larnaca

Andreas Paraskevas is currently recovering from a ruptured cruciate ligament and is out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Andreas Paraskevas

Suspended: None

Partizan vs AEK Larnaca Predicted XI

Partizan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nemanja Stevanović; Aleksandar Filipović, Igor Vujačić, Siniša Saničanin, Slobodan Urošević; Ljubomir Fejsa, Bibras Natcho, Patrick Andrade; Fousseni Diabaté, Ricardo Gomes, Queensy Menig

AEK Larnaca Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kenan Pirić; Roberto Rosales, Hrvoje Miličević, Nenad Tomović, Angel Garcia; Oier, Gus Ledes; Imad Faraj, Ivan Tričkovski, Ádám Gyurcsó; Victor Olatunji

Partizan vs AEK Larnaca Prediction

Partizan will be backing themselves to overturn their first-leg deficit as they return home, where they are unbeaten in 10 straight games. We predict they will hold out for a draw and progress through to the next round on aggregate.

Prediction: Partizan 1-1 AEK Larnaca

