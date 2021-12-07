Partizan vs Anorthosis Famagusta prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa Conference League 2021-22

Partizan host Anorthosis Famagusta at the Partizan Stadium in Belgrade in the final group fixture of the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The Steamrollers are currently second in Group B with seven points from five games and are looking to book their place in the preliminary knockout round as Gent have already secured a last-16 place.

A draw would be enough for Aleksandar Stanojević's side to advance although Anorthosis are soaring in confidence following a victory against Gent in the last matchday.

The side, rock bottom in the group, were headed towards an early exit but now see a silver lining after causing a huge upset last month. The Blues and Whites now face another do-or-die clash and have everything to play for on Thursday.

Partizan vs Anorthosis Famagusta Head-To-Head

The reverse fixture in September was their first-ever clash in Europe. Partizan secured a 2-0 victory in Cyprus, courtesy of goals from Queensy Menig and Ricardo Gomes.

Partizan Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Anorthosis Famagusta Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Partizan vs Anorthosis Famagusta Team News

Partizan

The Steamrollers do not have any notable absentees at the moment besides Nikola Lakcevic, who hasn't played this season with a knee injury.

Nemanja Jovic, who came off the bench to score at the weekend, might be return to the XI on Thursday, but Ricardo Gomes should keep his place ahead of Marko Milovanovic.

Injured: Nikola Lakcevic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Anorthosis Famagusta

Kostakis Artymatas, who has been out with a knee injury since last month, is expected to remain on the sidelines for this game too.

Despite a loss at the weekend, Anorthosis manager Temur Ketsbaia may not make too many changes to his line-up.

Injured: Kostakis Artymatas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Partizan vs Anorthosis Famagusta Predicted XI

Partizan (4-2-3-1): Nemanja Stevanović; Aleksandar Miljković, Igor Vujačić, Siniša Saničanin, Slobodan Urošević; Saša Zdjelar, Miloš Jojić; Queensy Menig, Lazar Pavlović, Nemanja Jovic; Ricardo Gomes.

Anorthosis Famagusta (4-2-3-1): Giorgi Loria; Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Spyros Risvanis, Marios Antoniades, Anderson Correia; Michalis Ioannou, Josef Hušbauer; Demetris Christofi, Denis Popović, Andreas Avraam; Lazaros Christodoulopoulos.

Partizan vs Anorthosis Famagusta Prediction

Partizan beat Anorthosis in the reverse fixture, but this will be a much tougher game.

The visitors are looking to cause another upset, but given the high stakes, we're predicting the sides will play out a tense encounter which is likely to end all square.

Prediction: Partizan 1-1 Anorthosis Famagusta

Edited by Vishal Subramanian