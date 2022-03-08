Partizan vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Partizan Belgrade will welcome Feyenoord to the Stadion Partizana for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 tie on Thursday.

The hosts secured their spot at this stage with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Sparta Prague in the last round. A 1-0 away victory was followed by a 2-1 win on home turf.

Feyenoord finished top of Group E to secure automatic qualification to the knockout round of the competition.

They come into this game on the back of a shock 1-1 draw with Groningen on home turf in the Eredivisie on Saturday. Cyriel Dessiers stepped off the bench to equalize for the Rotterdam outfit after Michael de Leeuw had put the visitors ahead in the first half.

Partizan secured maximum points with a narrow 1-0 away win over Spartak Subotica in the Serbian Super Liga on Sunday. Bibras Natcho's 84th-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Partizan vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Partizan are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in front of their fans, dating back to October 2020.

Feyenoord have lost on each of their two previous visits to Serbia and are winless in two domestic games.

Partizan form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Partizan vs Feyenoord Team News

Partizan

Ricardo Gomes is suspended owing to his second-half dismissal against Sparta Prague. Danilo Pantic is unavailable due to an injury.

Injury: Danilo Pantic

Suspension: Ricardo Gomes

Feyenoord

Guus Til is suspended due to his red card in the group stage, while Patrik Walemark also carried over his suspension from his time with Hacken in the qualifiers.

Philippe Sandler is the only injury concern for the Eredivisie outfit.

Injury: Philippe Sandler

Suspension: Guus Til, Patrik Walemark

Partizan vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Partizan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aleksandar Popovic (GK); Slobodan Urosevic, Nemanja Miletic, Igor Vujacic, Aleksansar Miljkovic; Sasa Zdjelar, Milos Jojic; Queensy Menig, Bibras Natcho, Lazar Markovic; Samed Bazdar

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Lutsharel Geertruida; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Cyril Dessiers, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen

Partizan vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord have more proven players and come into the game as slight favorites. However, Partizan's strong home record means they will go all out to register a victory in front of their fans.

The visitors are also in shaky form at the moment and might struggle to impose their game on the Serbians. Feyenoord have enough quality to find the back of the net despite Partizan's compact defense at home but we are backing the hosts to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Partizan 2-1 Feyenoord

Edited by Peter P