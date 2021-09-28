Partizan vs Flora prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Partizan will host Flora at the Stadion Partizana in Group B of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a convincing 5-0 home win over Spartak Subotica in the Serbian Super Liga on Sunday. Ricardo Gomes scored a brace in the rout.

Flora came from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw away to Tulevik in the Estonian Meistriliiga on the same day. Rauno Alliku and Marten Kuusk scored in the space of five second-half minutes to snatch a point.

Partizan kickstarted their Conference League campaign with a 2-0 away victory over Anorthosis a fortnight ago. Queensy Menig and Gomes scored in either half to give their side all three points.

Flora fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Gent on home turf, with Darko Lemajic scoring the match-winner in the 54th minute.

Partizan vs Flora Head-to-Head

Both sides met in the qualification stage for the 1999-2000 UEFA Champions League campaign. Partisan progressed with a 10-1 aggregate victory.

The hosts are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with seven games in this sequence ending in a victory. Flora have won six of their last eight games in all competitions.

Partizan form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Flora form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Partizan vs Flora Team News

Partizan

Danilo Pantic will not be part of the squad due to the coach's decision while Nikola Lakcevic is still sidelined with a knee injury.

Injury: Nikola Lakcevic

Suspension: None

Exclusion: Danilo Pantic

Flora

Mark Anders Lepik and Henrik Purg have both been sidelined by injuries.

Injuries: Mark Anders Lepik, Henrik Purg

Suspension: None

Partizan vs Flora Predicted XI

Partizan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aleksandar Popovic (GK); Aleksandar Miljkovic, Sinisa Sanicanin, Igor Vujacic, Ivan Obradovic; Milos Jojic, Sasa Zdjelar; Nemanja Jovic, Seydouba Soumah, Lazar Markovic; Ricardo Gomes

Flora Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matvei Igonen (GK); Marco Lukka, Marten Kuusk, Markkus Seppik, Michael Lilander; Rocco Shein, Markus Soomets; Rauno Alliku, Martin Miller, Sergei Zenjov; Rauno Sappinen

Partizan vs Flora Prediction

Flora might be heavyweights domestically, but the Estonian giants are swimming in much bigger waters at this stage.

The hosts have a vastly superior profile to their opponents and this difference in quality could shine through in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Partizan 2-0 Flora

Edited by Peter P