×
Create
Notifications

Partizan vs Flora prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Partizan will host Flora in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday
Partizan will host Flora in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday
Ume Elvis
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 28, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Preview

Partizan will host Flora at the Stadion Partizana in Group B of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a convincing 5-0 home win over Spartak Subotica in the Serbian Super Liga on Sunday. Ricardo Gomes scored a brace in the rout.

Flora came from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw away to Tulevik in the Estonian Meistriliiga on the same day. Rauno Alliku and Marten Kuusk scored in the space of five second-half minutes to snatch a point.

🎉🎉🎉Srećan rođendan! https://t.co/InjGQx4tfV

Partizan kickstarted their Conference League campaign with a 2-0 away victory over Anorthosis a fortnight ago. Queensy Menig and Gomes scored in either half to give their side all three points.

Flora fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Gent on home turf, with Darko Lemajic scoring the match-winner in the 54th minute.

Partizan vs Flora Head-to-Head

Both sides met in the qualification stage for the 1999-2000 UEFA Champions League campaign. Partisan progressed with a 10-1 aggregate victory.

The hosts are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with seven games in this sequence ending in a victory. Flora have won six of their last eight games in all competitions.

Partizan form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Flora form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Partizan vs Flora Team News

Partizan

Danilo Pantic will not be part of the squad due to the coach's decision while Nikola Lakcevic is still sidelined with a knee injury.

Injury: Nikola Lakcevic

Suspension: None

Exclusion: Danilo Pantic

Flora

Mark Anders Lepik and Henrik Purg have both been sidelined by injuries.

Injuries: Mark Anders Lepik, Henrik Purg

Suspension: None

Partizan vs Flora Predicted XI

Partizan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aleksandar Popovic (GK); Aleksandar Miljkovic, Sinisa Sanicanin, Igor Vujacic, Ivan Obradovic; Milos Jojic, Sasa Zdjelar; Nemanja Jovic, Seydouba Soumah, Lazar Markovic; Ricardo Gomes

Flora Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matvei Igonen (GK); Marco Lukka, Marten Kuusk, Markkus Seppik, Michael Lilander; Rocco Shein, Markus Soomets; Rauno Alliku, Martin Miller, Sergei Zenjov; Rauno Sappinen

Partizan vs Flora Prediction

Flora might be heavyweights domestically, but the Estonian giants are swimming in much bigger waters at this stage.

Also Read

The hosts have a vastly superior profile to their opponents and this difference in quality could shine through in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Partizan 2-0 Flora

Edited by Peter P
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी