Partizan vs Gent prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Partizan and Gent will trade tackles in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The two sides are currently level on points at the summit of Group B with maximum points from two matches. At least one of them, however, will lose their 100% start over the next two weeks, giving qualification hope to Flora and Anorthosis.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a routine 2-0 home win over Radnik in the Serbian Super Liga. Milos Jojic and Ricardo Gomes scored in either half to give the capital side all three points.

Gent secured maximum points in a Jupiler League clash with Eupen on home turf. Tarik Tissoudali and Laurent Depoitre scored in either half to help them to a 2-0 victory.

Partizan vs Gent Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. The hosts are currently on a 12-game unbeaten run. Just one draw has been recorded in this sequence since they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Santa Clara in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Gent are also in relatively good form and have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Partizan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Gent form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Partizan vs Gent Team News

Partizan

Nikola Lakcevic is the only injury concern for the hosts with a knee injury.

Injury: Nikola Lakcevic

Suspension: None

Gent

Gianni Bruno has been ruled out with injury. Darko Lemajic, Alessio Castro-Montes and Andrew Hjulsager are all doubts for the trip to Belgrade.

Injury: Gianni Bruno

Doubtful: Darko Lemajic, Alessio Castro-Montes, Andrew Hjulsager

Suspension: None

Partizan vs Gent Predicted XI

Partizan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aleksandar Popovic (GK); Aleksandar Miljkovic, Nemanja Miletic, Igor Vujacic, Marko Zivkovic; Milos Jojic, Sasa Zdjelar; Queensy Menig, Bibras Natcho, Lazar Markovic; Ricardo Gomes

Gent Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sinan Bolat (GK); Joseph Okumu, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Andreas Hanche-Olsen; Nurio Fortuna, Sven Kums, Julien De Sart, Matisse Samoise; Roman Bezus, Tarik Tissoudali, Laurent Depoitre

Partizan vs Gent Prediction

The hosts are the more consistent side and their strong home form means they are slight favorites to secure maximum points.

However, Gent are also on a good run and will fancy their chances against the Serbians. A share of the spoils in a low-scoring draw is the most likely result.

Prediction: Partizan 1-1 Gent

