Partizan vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

Partizan will host Hibernian at the Partizan Stadium on Thursday for the first leg of the third qualifying round of the 2025-26 UEFA Conference League campaign. The two sides will be keen to get off to a winning start in the two-legged tie and take a step closer towards qualification for the main stages.

Partizan were dominant across both legs in the last round as they followed up their first leg 2-0 win over Oleksandria with a 4-0 rout against the Ukrainian side last week Thursday. The Serbian side are looking to return to the main phase of European football after missing out in each of the last two seasons, but will remain focused on putting up a good performance on Thursday.

Hibernian were relegated to the Conference League following their 3-2 aggregate defeat to Danish side Midtjylland in the second round of the Europa League last week and will continue their search for a maiden appearance in an active UEFA competition. The Scottish side began their domestic league campaign with a 2-1 win over Dundee last weekend and will hope to continue in similar form when they make the trip to Belgrade this midweek.

Partizan vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first ever meeting between these two teams.

Partizan have been up against Scottish opposition three times in their history, winning one and losing the other two.

Hibernian have failed to make it past the qualifying rounds of a UEFA competition in each of their last seven attempts dating back to the 2010-11 season.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in competitive action, a run stretching back to last season.

Partizan vs Hibernian Prediction

Parni valjak are favorites to get the win courtesy of their home advantage and slightly better recent form but will need to avoid complacency to get a win ahead of the second leg.

Hibs have had their struggles in recent games. They will, however, be confident to get a draw on the road this week and leave the tie to be decided in their home stadium.

Prediction: Partizan 2-2 Hibernian

Partizan vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the hosts' last seven games)

