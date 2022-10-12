Partizan vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2022

Partizan will host Koln at the Partizan Stadium on Thursday in another round of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages.

The Serbian club have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and are now gunning for a place in the knockout stages of the Conference League. After playing out back-to-back draws in their first two European games of the season, Gordan Petric's men secured their first win of the tournament last time out with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Koln.

Partizan sit atop the league table with five points from three games and will be determined to add to that tally later this week.

The Bundesliga outfit have struggled for form of late and have had mixed results in Europe this season. They held on for a 1-1 draw against Nice in their first group game, beating Slovacko 4-2 on home turf in their second before falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of their midweek hosts last time out.

Koln have picked up four points from an obtainable nine and sit third in their group. They are just one point behind their midweek opponents and can leapfrog them with maximum points on Thursday.

Partizan vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the fourth meeting between Partizan and Koln. The hosts have won two of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won the other.

The home side have had 18 meetings against German opposition and have won just six of those games. They have lost 11 times while their other meeting ended in a draw.

The visitors have had five meetings against Serbian sides and have won just one of those games.

Partizan, alongside league leaders Red Star Belgrade, are the only two clubs in the Serbian top-flight yet to taste defeat on home turf this season.

Koln have the joint-worst defensive record on the road in the Bundesliga this season with a goal concession tally of 11.

The Billy Goats are without a clean sheet in their last eight games across all competitions.

Partizan vs Koln Prediction

Partizan are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 15 games across all competitions. They have not lost a competitive game on home turf since early March and will be looking forward to this one.

Koln are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions. They are winless in their last three away games and could lose here.

Prediction: Partizan 2-1 Koln

Partizan vs Koln Betting Tips Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Partizan

Tip 2 - Partizan to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in their last five games)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of the visitors' last five matches)

