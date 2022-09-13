Partizan vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23 

Partizan will host Nice at the Partizan Stadium for matchday two of the Europa Conference League in Group D on Thursday. Both teams drew on the opening day, so all four teams in the group are locked at a point apiece, leaving the race for progression wide open.

Partizan split points in a pulsating 3-3 draw at Slovacko, who snatched an 83rd-minute equaliser to force a share of the spoils after the visitors had fought back from two goals down to lead 3-2. Nice, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Koln after a second half penalty from Andy Delort canceled out Steffen Tigges' early opener for the Billy Goats.

Interestingly, both Partizan and Nice recovered from their European stalemates with a win in their respective league games last weekend. Partizan secured a stunning 6-0 victory over Mladost Lucani, where Ricardo Gomes netted a hat-trick, while Nice saw off Ajaccio 1-0.

Partizan vs Nice Head-To-Head

Partizan and Nice will clash for the first time in a competitive game.

Partizan Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Nice Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L

Partizan vs Nice Team News

Partizan

Kristijan Belic is suspended after seeing red against Slovacko, while Aleksandar Filipovic misses out because of injury.

Ricardo Gomes is on a fine run of form, netting seven goals in his last three games, including back-to-back league hat-tricks. He could be the single biggest threat coming from the Steamrollers.

Injured: Aleksandar Filipovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kristijan Belic

Unavailable: None

Nice

Aaron Ramsey is nursing a hamstring problem and won't be available for the Ligue 1 outfit, while Youcef Atal is a major doubt. Pablo Rosario was out with a domestic ban but returns for the Eagles here and is in line to start.

Injured: Aaron Ramsey

Doubtful: Youcef Atal

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Partizan vs Nice Predicted XIs

Partizan (3-4-1-2): Aleksandar Popovic; Svetozar Markovic, Sinisa Sanicanin, Igor Vujacic; Marko Zivkovic, Kristijan Belic, Hamidou Traore, Slobodan Urosevic; Bibras Natcho; Fousseni Diabate, Ricardo Gomes

Nice (4-4-2): Kasper Schmeichel; Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard; Nicolas Pepe, Alexis Beka Beka, Khephren Thuram, Sofiane Diop; Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort

Partizan vs Nice Prediction

Partizan boast a frightening attack right now, especially with Gomes in a blistering form, and the hosts have the potential to seal all three points here.

Prediction: Partizan 2-1 Nice

