Partizan vs Nordsjaelland Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2023 

Partizan host Nordsjaelland at the Partizan Stadium on Thursday for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs clash, with their qualification hopes all but over.

The Steamrollers were battered 5-0 by Nordsjaelland last week. Martin Frese opened the scoring in the 11th minute for Partizan before Marcus Ingvartsen doubled their advantage from the penalty spot 22 minutes later.

Ingvartsen added a third after the hour mark, once again from the penalty spot, before Oliver Villadsen and an own goal from Mihajlo Ilic added gloss to the scoreline.

Aiming for their thrid consecutive appearance in the Conference League, Partizan may have to wait at least a year before returning to Europe as winning by six goals seems impossible.

For the record, the Serbian outfit have won by a six-goal margin only twice in their European history, beating Estonian side Flora 6-0 in the 1999 Champions League qualifiers followed by a 7-1 demolition of Moldova's Santa Coloma in the 2001 UEFA Cup.

On the other hand, Nordsjaelland are on the brink of returning to Europe for the first time since the 2012-13 season, when the Danish side played in the Champions League.

Partizan vs Nordsjaelland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the fourth official clash between Partizan and Nordsjaelland.

Partizan had beaten Nordsjaelland home and away in the 2018-19 Europa League third qualifying round, but lost 5-0 in their latest encounter.

Nordsjaelland have won their last two games, scoring eight goals and conceding none.

Nordsjaelland's Marcus Ingvartsen has scored a brace in their last two outings.

Nordsjaelland have kept a clean sheet in their last three European qualifiers.

Nordsjaelland have won just two of their last five away games in the European qualifiers.

Partizan have won three of their last six games in European qualifiers.

Partizan vs Nordsjaelland Prediction

Partizan know at the back of their minds that this is a lost cause now. A 5-0 deficit is just too big for any side to overcome.

Nordsjaelland might also be content with their performance in the first leg, and they may choose to take their feet off the gas here. This could see the sides play out a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Partizan 0-0 Nordsjaelland

Partizan vs Nordsjaelland Brtting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No