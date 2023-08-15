Partizan vs Sabah Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2023

Partizan host Sabah at the Partizan Stadium for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round, looking to overturn a two-goal deficit.

The Steamrollers were beaten by two late goals in Azerbaijan last week. Bojan Letic broke the deadlock in the 70th minute before Aleksey Isayev doubled their advantage four minutes later.

Having reached the group stages of the Conference League in each of their last two seasons, the Azeri side are now left with a mountain to climb in their ambition to achieve a third consecutive qualification.

Partizan might have restored some confidence within themselves by picking up a narrow victory at the weekend in the Serbian SuperLiga. Igor Duljaj's side fell behind in the 12th minute but fought back with two goals in the final 11 minutes of normal time, including an 86th-minute winner from Xander Severina.

Having drawn their opening top-flight match of the season, Partizan have now won back-to-back league matches to climb up to third place in the domestic league table.

Sabah have been on a roll since the start of the 2023-24 season, winning all four of their games so far. This includes a win over Riga FS in the last round of the Conference League qualifiers, beating them 2-0 away and 2-1 at home to seal a 4-1 aggregate win.

Now holding a 2-0 advantage in their tie with Partizan, Sabah are on their way to the playoffs. That feat is particularly impressive considering that this is their first excursion in Europe since coming into existence in 2017.

Partizan vs Sabah Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official meeting between Partizan and Sabah.

Sabah have won all four games of the 2032-24 season, keeping a clean sheet in three of those matches.

Partizan have won just one of their last five home games in Europe (including qualifiers and the main event).

Sabah's Aleksey Isayev is looking to score in his third game in a row.

Partizan vs Sabah Prediction

Partizan need a big performance here, but their defense has been shaky, which makes it difficult to see them winning by three or more goals. Sabah's incredible attacking form means the Azeri outfit should be able to hold them to a draw and win the tie on aggregate.

Prediction: Partizan 1-1 Sabah

Partizan vs Sabah Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes