Partizan vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2023

Partizan will host Sheriff Tiraspol at the Partizan Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie.

The home side have performed well in the Serbian top flight this season and are now on the hunt for a spot in the last 16 of the Conference League. They picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg of the tie last week with Ricardo Gomes scoring the sole goal of the game just before the interval.

Partizan faced Sparta Prague at this stage of the competition last season, winning the tie 3-1 on aggregate. They will hope for similar luck this time around.

Sheriff have also enjoyed a good run of results on the domestic stage this season but are yet to replicate that in Europe. They suffered a narrow defeat in the reverse fixture last time out, failing to capitalize on their home and numerical advantages, and now have it all to do this week.

The visitors will be gutted to have come away with nothing last week and will aim to turn the tie around on hostile ground this week.

Partizan vs Sheriff Tiraspol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between Partizan and Sheriff, with the home side winning all three matchups.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in their three games in this fixture.

The Wasps have had seven competitive meetings against Serbian opponents, winning two of those games, drawing twice and losing three times.

Partizan have scored 49 goals in the Superliga this season. Only league leaders Red Star Belgrade (60) have scored more.

Sheriff have the best defensive record in the Moldovan top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of just six.

The hosts have kept 11 clean sheets in the league this season, the second-highest in the Serbian top flight so far.

Partizan vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction

Partizan are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won four of their last five competitive outings. They have struggled on home turf of late but will be hopeful of maximizing their home advantage this week.

Sheriff's latest result ended a three-game winning streak and they will be hoping to bounce back here. They have, however, lost their last two European away outings and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Partizan 1-0 Sheriff Tiraspol

Partizan vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction

Tip 1 - Result: Partizan

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last three matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one side has found the back of the net in their three matchups)

Poll : 0 votes