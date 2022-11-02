Partizan vs Slovacko Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd November 2022

Partizan will play host to Slovacko at Partizan Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Partizan vs Slovacko Preview

Partizan are wrapping up their group campaign at home against a team who are already out of contention. The hosts are yet to seal their qualification but are very close. They sit second in an eight-point tie with leaders Nice. Third-placed FC Köln of Germany are serious contenders as well, with seven points.

Parni valjak have two players on the group stage top scorer list. Fousseni Diabaté from Mali boasts four goals while Ricardo Gomes of Cape Verde has found the back of the net three times. The duo will be eyeing more goals against the deflated visitors. Partizan will need a win but a draw could still help them sail through.

Slovacko claimed their only win so far in Group C away against French side Nice. It was their response to suffering a home defeat to the Ligue 1 club in their first meeting. The Czech team played out a 3-3 draw against Partizan in the reverse fixture and may be hoping to replicate that standard on Thursday.

However, the stakes are no longer the same. The hosts are on the verge of qualification and will spare no effort to achieve that goal. Furthermore, Slovacko may not be armed with the required motivation due to their status in the group. The visitors will likely be under the heel of the home side at Partizan Stadium.

Partizan vs Slovacko Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Partizan have won four of their last five home matches, drawing one other game.

Partizan have scored a total of 13 goals in their last five home matches, conceding five times.

Partizan have made it to the group stage of a UEFA club competition 13 times while Slovacko are reaching that stage for the first time.

Slovacko have won two of their last five away matches, drawing one game and losing two others.

Partizan have won three of their last five matches, drawing one game and losing another, while Slovacko have won three times and lost twice.

Partizan vs Slovacko Prediction

Right-back Aleksandar Filipovic and midfielder Patrick Andrade have been sidelined with injuries. Their absence may have little effect on the team due to the quality on the bench.

Partizan coach Gordan Petric said he had warned his players not to underestimate the visiting team despite their elimination.

Partizan will likely carry the day due to their motivation and home support.

Prediction: Partizan 3-1 Slovacko

Partizan vs Slovacko Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Partizan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Partizan to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Slovacko to score - Yes

