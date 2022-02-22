Partizan vs Sparta Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoff 2021-22 

Partizan will welcome Sparta Prague to the Stadion Partizanan for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League tie on Thursday.

The home side hold a narrow advantage in the tie following their 1-0 away victory in the first leg last week. Queensy Menig broke the deadlock with 12 minutes remaining to ensure his side left the Czech Republic with a precious victory.

They followed up their continental victory up with another win domestically. Ricardo Gomes and Milos Jojic scored first-half goals to help them secure a routine 2-0 victory over Radnicki 1923.

REPORT | Sparta's first game in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs ended by 0-1 loss to Partizan. The guests scored in the final part of the match. Before the second match, it is clear that we must win.

Sparta Prague were not in league action over the weekend, having seen their proposed trip to Jablonec postponed due to averse weather conditions.

Partizan vs Sparta Prague Head-to-Head

This is the second time that both sides have been paired in continental knockout fixtures.

The first came in the quarterfinal of the 1965-66 UEFA European Cup. Sparta secured a 4-1 comeback victory on home turf in the first leg, only for their lead to be overturned by a 5-0 victory for Partizan in the second leg.

Partizan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Sparta Prague (all competitions): L-D-W-D-L

Partizan vs Sparta Prague Team News

Partizan

Danilo Pantic is unavailable due to an injury. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injury: Danilo Pantic

Suspension: None

Sparta Prague

Lukas Julic, Florin Nita, Matej Polidar and Matej Pulkrab are all unavailable due to injuries. Casper Hojer and Ladislav Krejci are both doubts for the game.

Injuries: Lukas Julic, Florin Nita, Matej Polidar, Matej Pulkrab

Doubtful: Casper Hojer, Ladislav Krejci

Suspension: None

Partizan vs Sparta Prague Predicted XI

Partizan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aleksandar Popovic (GK); Slobodan Urosevic, Nemanja Miletic, Igor Vujacic, Aleksansar Miljkovic; Sasa Zdjelar, Milos Jojic; Queensy Menig, Bibras Natcho, Lazar Markovic; Ricardo Gomes

Sparta Prague Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominimk Holec (GK); David Hancko, Ondrej Celustka, Martin Vitik, Martin Suchomel; Adam Karabec, David Pavelka, Michal Sacek; Adam Hlozek, Tomas Cvancara, Jakub Pesek

Partizan vs Sparta Prague Prediction

Sparta Prague need a win to keep their continental sojourn alive and are likely to start the game on the front foot to try and level the tie.

Their job, however, is compounded by the hosts' strong home form, with Partizan having lost just once in their own patch in any competition since December 2019. We are backing the Serbian giants to secure another narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Partizan 1-0 Sparta Prague

Edited by Peter P