Partizani vs Astana Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023 

Partizani host Astana at the Elbasan Arena on Thursday (August 31) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.

The Red Bulls are trailing 1-0 in the tie, having lost the first leg in Kazakhstan last week. Stjepan Loncar scored the only goal of the game in the 41st minute, which was enough to give Astana the win.

Aiming for their first European appearance since 2006, Partizani need to win by at least two goals at home to reach the group stage. Meanwhile, Astana went down 1-0 to Kairat in the Kazakhstan Premier League, extending their winless run in the league to four games.

In Europe, though, things are looking bright for the Astaneses, who need just a draw to reach the Conference League finals.

It will mark their debut in the competition and their first appearance in a major European tournament since the 2019-20, when Astana played in the Europa League.

Partizani vs Astana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This only the second competiitve clash between the two sides, following their first-leg clash last week.

Astana have lost their last two away games in Europe, conceding nine goals and scoring once.

Partizani have won their last two home games in Europe and are unbeaten in three.

Astana have won just two of their last five games across competitions, but both came in Europe: 2-1 vs Ludogorets Razgard and 1-0 vs Partizani.

Partizani have won four and lost one of their last five competitive games, but that defeat came in their most recent outing: 1-0 vs Astana.

Partizani vs Astana Prediction

Partizani might have lost the first leg but aren't out of the tie yet. Their form in Europe this season has been promising, apart from last week's defeat. The Albanian side will come fyling out of the blocks, while Astana will look to defend their narrow advantage.

However, the Kazakh side aren't known to perform well on the road, and the trend could continue. Partizani should overtun the tie to reach the tournament proper.

Prediction: Partizani 2-0 Astana

Partizani vs Astana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Partizani

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No