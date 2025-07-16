Partizani vs Kalju Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

Partizani will welcome Kalju to Arena Kombëtare in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw last week, so both will need to fight it out in this decisive second leg.

Ad

The hosts played their first competitive match of the season and got their campaign underway with a draw, extending their unbeaten streak to four games. They returned to goalscoring ways after two games in the Conference League qualifiers.

The visitors saw their winless streak in all competitions extended to four games last week. Mattias Männilaan gave them the lead in the 47th minute, and Xhuliano Skuka leveled the score four minutes later.

Ad

Trending

Partizani vs Kalju Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The Red Bulls have seen conclusive results in their last four home games, recording three wins. They have kept clean sheets in these wins and failed to score in the only loss in that period.

The Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last six home games in European qualifiers, playing out four draws. Five games in that period have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors are winless in their last three away games, suffering two defeats.

Demat e Kuq have scored one goal apiece in four of their last six home games in European qualifiers.

The Pink Panthers have conceded one goal apiece in their two games this month.

The hosts have won just one of their last seven games in European qualifiers, with that triumph registered away from home last season.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last five away games in European qualifiers.

Ad

Partizani vs Kalju Prediction

Demat e Kuq head into the match on a four-game unbeaten streak, playing out two draws. They are unbeaten in their last five home games in the Conference League qualifiers and will look to continue that form.

The Pink Panthers have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last four games, conceding seven goals. Notably, they have failed to score in just one of their last 10 away games.

Ad

While there is nothing much to separate the two teams, home advantage should come in handy for the Red Bulls, and we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Partizani 2-1 Kalju

Partizani vs Kalju Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Partizani to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More