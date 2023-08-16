Partizani vs Valmiera Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2023

Partizani host Valmiera at the Elbasan Arena on Thursday for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round, looking to finish the job.

The Albanian side prevailed 2-1 in the first leg after fighting back from an early deficit.

Gustavo Silva Souza put Valmiera in front after 27 minutes and the scoreline remained the same until the break. In the second half, Partizani began their comeback as Tedi Cara equalized in the 58th minute before Arinaldo Rrapaj turned the match around with a goal 18 minutes later.

Partizani are aiming for their first appearance in a major European competition since 2006, when they played in the UEFA Intertoto Cup.

On the other hand, Valmiera are making only their fourth excursion in Europe. In the previous three years, the Latvian outfit have gone out in the qualifying rounds, first in the Europa League and then twice consecutively in the Conference League.

After the first-leg defeat, Valmiera are on course to suffer a triple whammy in the competition, but since it's only a single goal dividing the two teams, there's hope for Jurģis Kalns' side.

However, at the weekend, Valmiera oversaw another disappointing result, throwing away a two-goal lead to draw with Jelgava.

Partizani vs Valmiera Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official clash between Partizani and Valmiera.

After winning three games in a row, Valmiera are now winless in their last two.

Partizani have won their last three European qualifying matches.

Partizani's Arinaldo Rrapaj and Tedi Cara are looking to score in their third consecutive European qualifier.

After losing their first four games away from home in the European qualifiers, Valmiera are looking to win back-to-back away qualifying games, having beaten Tre Penne 3-0 on their last away trip.

Partizani have won just one of their last four matches in the European qualifiers.

Partizani vs Valmiera Prediction

Partizani are on a good run of form in Europe, winning their last three qualifying matches, and have the home advantage in this match.

Valmiera's lack of experience in Europe showed in the first leg and they could go down once again, ending their progression hopes.

Prediction: Partizani 1-0 Valmiera

Partizani vs Valmiera Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Partizani to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No