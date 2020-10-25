Patrice Evra names Manchester United and Chelsea's best players after 0-0 draw

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra named Manchester United and Chelsea's best players during the Premier League stalemate at Old Trafford. Manchester United and Chelsea played out a drab draw in a game of few chances.

The goalless draw between Manchester United and Chelsea saw the Blues move to fifth place in the Premier League table, while Manchester United are 15th after five games.

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra was disappointed with the lack of quality on show at Old Trafford but picked out Victor Lindelof and Thiago Silva as the best player for the respective sides.

🛎🥊 EVRA VS JFH 🥊🛎@Evra and @jf9hasselbaink had rather different perspectives on the goalless draw between Manchester United and Chelsea yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jlMiglZlAF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 25, 2020

Patrice Evra was bemoaned the lack of quality in Manchester United's home draw with Chelsea

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

"Ofcourse it was a boring game, I didn't see seven good passes in a row"

"The players were playing it with a safety jacket on and I don't like that. I want entertainment. I want players to play without fear. The best player for Chelsea was Thiago Silva and the best player for Manchester United was Victor Lindelof. It wasn't enough from both teams."

"[Chelsea goalkeeper] Mendy had a great game too but I think Thiago Silva was the boss in the defence. Mendy made some good saves but I'm not surprised with a draw. They were both too cautious"

"I have a feeling we could have done more. We found space but we didn't create the last pass or pick the right pass or make the right decisions. We defended solid and they have at the end one save by Edouard [Medy] and in the first half one mistake by us, but we could do more."

Advertisement

"For moments we had spells. In the first half we controlled better but in the second half sometimes we rushed it and didn't move the ball good enough. We lost possession too easily which meant we lost some control but we showed solidity and it was a great effort from everybody. Obviousluy we want more."

Manchester United have endured a poor start to their Premier League campaign this season, losing two of their opening five fixtures. The Red Devils will,, however, be positive after securing away victories against Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain.

"You don't have any leadership - if you have leaders you don't play with fear!" ❌@Evra and @jf9hasselbaink didn't hold back when debating the attacking intent of Manchester United and Chelsea on Saturday Night Football pic.twitter.com/Go8SDEYCCb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be disappointed the stalemate at home to Chelsea but must now focus on a Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig at Old Trafford on Wednesday.