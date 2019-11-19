Patrick Kluivert wants Riqui Puig to go out on loan to Dutch clubs

FC Barcelona v Cultural Leonesa - Copa del Rey - Fourth Round

Barcelona's Academy Director Patrick Kluivert believes that La Masia youngster Riqui Puig should leave the Catalan giants and pursue a loan move elsewhere, with Ajax mentioned as a possible destination for the club's youth players.

Kluivert keen on loaning young players to Ajax

Puig, who joined the Blaugrana's youth system from Jàbac Terrassa in 2013, has gradually risen through the ranks at Catalunya and made his debut for Barca B against Gimnàstic Tarragona in the 2017-18 edition of the Segunda División.

The 20-year-old midfielder went on to make his senior team debut during the Catalan giants' 4-1 home victory over Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey in December last year, assisting his side's fourth goal. He also made his La Liga debut against Huesca back in April.

Despite Puig's potential to secure his place in the first team, Kluivert believes that there simply isn't enough room for the youngster in Ernesto Valverde's side, especially with the presence of the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Arturo Vidal in the squad.

In an interview with Sport, Kluivert reckoned that a loan move is the only logical move for the Spaniard, with clubs like Ajax and Utrecht believed to be the perfect places for a young player to hone his skills.

When asked if the defending Eredivisie champions are the perfect team to send youngsters on loan, he replied,

"They would be the perfect team. I'm keen to loan players to Ajax. We also have an agreement with Utrecht. For the players that don't progress directly to the first team, it would be perfect for them to continue their development as players."

On whether Riqui should be in Barca's current first team, he said,

"If you see the midfielders in the first team already -- Frenkie, Arturo, etc etc -- where are you going to put Riqui? With all respect. It is difficult. It's better for Riqui to go out on loan to play at a different level and then he can return."

Puig’s future at the Camp Nou will likely be under scrutiny in the build-up to the January transfer window. It remains to be seen if the midfielder will secure a loan move in the months to come or whether a first-team spot will open up for him.

