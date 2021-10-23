"He's running the club" - Paul Ince urges Solskjaer to let Cristiano Ronaldo know who is in charge at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Paul Ince feels Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is 'acting like he's running the club'. The 36-year-old has undoubtedly become Manchester United's talisman since joining the club from Juventus this summer.

Ronaldo is Manchester United's top goalscorer this season with six goals in nine games. The former Juventus star's stunning header in the Red Devils' 3-2 victory over Atalanta on Wednesday night was his second match-winning goal in the Champions League this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is often seen trying to rally his teammates and expressing his disappointment when results haven't gone Manchester United's way. Paul Ince believes the 20-time Premier League champions are too dependent on Ronaldo, and that the Portuguese has taken over things at the club.

"Once we signed Ronaldo, this was only going one of two ways, it was going to be either a dream season or it was going to be an absolute nightmare," Ince told Genting Casino. "And obviously, after two or three games when he was scoring goals, you thought, 'what a bit of business this is,' but then, all of a sudden when things don't happen and we know what Cristiano Ronaldo is like, Cristiano Ronaldo is about Cristiano Ronaldo, it's about him, he wants to win.

"Ole's got to put the message out that he's in charge, he's the boss, he's the one making the decisions," he added. "Sometimes you kind of feel like Cristiano Ronaldo's return is probably like he's running the club."

Manchester United fans will hope Cristiano Ronaldo can deliver the goods against arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday night. Jurgen Klopp's side are the form team in the Premier League and will want to capitalize on United's midfield and defensive frailties.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be expected to lead Manchester United to trophies despite their slow start to the season

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United have endured a hot and cold start to the 2021-22 season. The Red Devils are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table, and have put in a number of sub-par performances in recent weeks.

Also Read

Cristiano Ronaldo will, however, be expected to lead United to trophies this season. The Portuguese star is determined to help the club win their first Premier League title since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee