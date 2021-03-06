Paul Merson believes Manchester United are on the 'verge of a meltdown'

Ex-Arsenal player Paul Merson has stated that Manchester United are on the 'verge of a meltdown' if they do not finish in the top-four of the Premier League this season. Merson has also questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics and believes the Norwegian's side just waits for Bruno Fernandes to do something special.

Manchester United were at the top of the table in January and were in the driving seat to win the Premier League title this season. The Reds have, however, won just two and drawn four of their last six games in the Premier League.

"Manchester United are on the verge of a meltdown, because that's what if would be if they don't finish in the top four. They were top of the league not so long ago and if you're in with a chance of winning the title and then you don't finish in the top four, that's a major collapse," Merson told Daily Star.

The poor run of form has left them fourteen points behind league leaders Manchester City. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are also at risk of getting into a dogfight for the Champions League places in the coming weeks.

United are just one point ahead of third-placed Leicester and four points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table. Solskjaer's side face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Sunday at the Etihad and it seems unlikely that the Red Devils will come away with a positive result given their current run of form and with their rivals looking unbeatable.

Manchester United have played out goalless draws in all of their last three matches in all competitions and Paul Merson believes it would be a 'major collapse' if United fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Paul Merson has stated that Manchester United are over-reliant on Bruno Fernandes

Paul Merson went on to say that Manchester United are desperately short of goals, and are heavily reliant on Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese international has not been at his sharpest in recent weeks. Merson has called on for Manchester Unirted's other star players to step up as they approach the climax of the season.

"Look at the other players they have. Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Daniel James. There's a lot of ammunition there. Players who can hurt you. But too often it's all about Bruno Fernandes," said Merson.

"They're always waiting for him to do something special. But teams are targeting him now and he's getting tired. It's taking a toll on him."

A loss on Sunday could pave the way for Leicester City to leapfrog United in the league table, and for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea to close the gap on Manchester United.