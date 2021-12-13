Paul Merson's predictions for Arsenal vs West Ham and other Premier League GW17 fixtures

Midweek football is back in the Premier League as games prepare to come thick and fast in the busiest period of the year. Gameweek 17 has a handful of tantalizing fixtures in store, with Manchester United getting the ball rolling with a trip to Brentford.

A few Premier League clubs have been hampered by a COVID-19 outbreak, with Tottenham Hotspur's clash against Brighton & Hove Albion being called off last weekend. There have been reports that Manchester United and Aston Villa have been rocked by the virus as well in recent days, so we'll have to wait and see if each of the ten Premier League games happen as scheduled.

Brentford vs Manchester United

It was a great result for Brentford the other day when they got a much-needed win against Watford. Manchester United, on the other hand, were really poor against Norwich City and would've probably lost the game if they played against a better team.

They need to perform much better than they did at Carrow Road to have a chance of winning this one and I'm sure they will. They have two wins from two in the Premier League under Ralf Rangnick and have a nice set of fixtures coming up, so most of their upcoming games are winnable.

They have to make this run count in the race for a top-four finish, in my opinion, they are the favorites at this point in time. That said, it could change every week, as Spurs have a few games in hand and if Arsenal beat West Ham United, they'll suddenly go above the Hammers.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Manchester United

Norwich City vs Aston Villa

Norwich City played really well against Manchester United but couldn't quite get a positive result. Aston Villa gave a good account of themselves against Liverpool as well and have improved quite a bit under Steven Gerrard. They've defended well in recent weeks and have also looked threatening up front, so I expect them to win this one 2-0.

I just can't see how Norwich are going to score, so if Aston Villa keep their shape and get their attitude right, they should win this Premier League encounter.

Prediction: Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Leeds United

I was impressed with Leeds United against Chelsea. They will play a certain way and cause problems for opposition teams. Unfortunately for them, that will suit Manchester City. As Thomas Tuchel said, you always get a hectic game from Leeds. They are very frantic and man-to-man all over the pitch, which pretty much plays into Manchester City's hands.

I think Manchester City will record a big win in the Premier League in this one.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Leeds United

Brighton vs Wolves

This is a hard one to call and I can't see too many goals being scored when Brighton and Wolves lock horns at the Amex Stadium. Wolves are really solid defensively, but they haven't scored enough goals this season and will be without Raul Jimenez for this one.

It was a bad, bad red card and that could swing it in Brighton's favor. Wolves played well against Manchester City and it has to be said that it was never a handball from Joao Moutinho, common sense has to prevail in such situations.

Without Jimenez, this is a Premier League game that could well be decided by a solitary goal, so I think Brighton will just nick this one.

Prediction: Brighton 1-0 Wolves

