Paul Merson's predictions for Chelsea vs Manchester United and other Premier League GW 13 fixtures

After an intriguing week of European football, the Premier League is back with another round of potentially exciting fixtures this weekend. The league has lived up to its billing so far this season and could produce a few more spectacles on Matchday 13.

Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool have been the dominant forces in the Premier League and are already working on their bids for the title. The likes of West Ham and Wolves have also improved this season and could make their mark in the coming months.

The Premier League gave us a few interesting games last weekend, and Watford’s victory against Manchester United was an incredible result. There was no way Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was going to keep his job after that defeat, and his former side have their work cut out of them against Chelsea this week.

The Premier League’s big names have plenty of work to do to avoid upsets this weekend, and we could see a few surprising results. Without further ado, let’s take a look at my predictions for this weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

I would expect Arsenal to get back on the horse against Newcastle. They proved that they’re flat-track bullies last weekend. They’ve played a game apiece against the top three and they’ve been completely and utterly blown away this season. It is a worrying sign, but they have been winning games that they are expected to win.

Newcastle didn’t get a particularly great result against Brentford the other day, but they did have a good game. Their fans want to see good football from them, but I don’t see them troubling Arsenal this weekend.

Arsenal were on a 10-game unbeaten streak before Liverpool ended their purple patch. Newcastle showed signs of improvement against Brentford but will find it difficult to keep Arsenal at bay.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle United

Liverpool vs Southampton

I don’t see Southampton being able to live with Liverpool this weekend. Jurgen Klopp had a bit of a blip against West Ham, but his side came back strongly with a comfortable 4-0 victory against an in-form Arsenal side last week.

Liverpool have far too much quality for a Southampton side that failed to get the better of Norwich in their previous game. Klopp should be able to guide his team to another comprehensive victory this weekend.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton

Norwich City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

This is a massive game for Norwich. They managed a great result against Southampton last week and this could be a crucial must-win game for them. They have the home advantage, a new manager, and a feel-good factor – Norwich will certainly put up a fight.

Wolves have gone under the radar this season, to be honest. This is a hard game for them, and a difficult one to predict. Wolves were excellent against West Ham but could find it more difficult against a Norwich side that has won back-to-back games in the Premier League.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

I watched Aston Villa play under Steven Gerrard last week, and I thought they were quite fortunate in the end. If Gerrard wasn’t their manager, the fans would’ve been a bit frustrated with that performance. They scored two late goals against Brighton, and now they seem to have got their confidence back.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial Welcome back to the Premier League, Steven Gerrard! 😍 Welcome back to the Premier League, Steven Gerrard! 😍 https://t.co/bs4Jbri1Ug

I love the way Crystal Palace have gone about their business so far. They’re scoring lots of goals, and Patrick Vieira has got them playing very well at the moment. Steven Gerrard needs more time to get his team to play the way he wants. Patrick, on the other hand, had more of a chance to get his team together and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa

