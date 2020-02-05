Paul Pogba-Bruno Fernandes partnership could turn Manchester United’s season around, according to Lee Sharpe

Manchester United could hugely benefit from the Paul Pogba-Bruno Fernandes partnership in the middle of the park, according to Lee Sharpe. The Red Devils signed Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon last month, in a deal that initially cost the Premier League giants £46.6 million.

The Portuguese even made his debut for United in last weekend’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford and was clearly one of the better players on the pitch.

On the other hand, Pogba has endured an injury rigged season so far, playing only a little more than 70 minutes of football for United since September. The Frenchman is currently on the road to recovery and is expected to return to action after the winter break. And the prospect of Pogba teaming up with United’s new Portuguese midfielder certainly has Sharpe excited.

The pair can cause havoc in the attacking third, says Sharpe

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former United winger shared his opinion on the potential of a team with Pogba and Fernandes playing together. Sharpe stated that the two of them could complement each other well, but need someone to do the dirty work in midfield behind them.

I think they [Fernandes-Pogba] would have a good partnership. You would have to play them with someone who could do the defensive work. Fernandes is a natural forward-thinking midfielder.

Sharpe went on to say that Fernandes and Pogba could cause the opposition a lot of problems going forward and United need the two of them together on the field. He also admitted that United have missed Pogba this season.

Going forward, I think they can cause all sorts of problems between them. It could be just what United need. It's been really disappointing with no Pogba this season, I think they've really missed him.

The former United winger went on to reveal the characteristics of the Frenchman that make him an asset for his team, adding that Pogba’s arrogance pushes his teammates to be better.

He's got charisma on the pitch and the creativity he brings to the game - there's a level of arrogance and ability that brings everyone up to Paul Pogba's level.

Sharpe also discussed United losing out on Erling Haaland at the start of the transfer window, despite being strongly linked with the Norwegian.

The Englishman stated that the failed attempt showed that United were still disorganised. Sharpe went on to admit that the club’s inability to replace Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez with world-class players has caused unrest among fans.

They're still on the borderline of attracting top players, but it goes to show just how unorganized the club is at the moment

At the start of the season, they let [Romelu] Lukaku and [Alexis] Sanchez go who are not bad players at all. They don't replace them then in the January transfer window and miss out on Haaland and then bring in Ighalo.

This is what upsets fans. You're letting players go at a certain level and then bringing players in that are not at that level.

